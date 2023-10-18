Joe Graf Jr. / No. 19 Wawa Toyota GR Supra Preview - Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

No. 19 Wawa Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

GRAF JR. AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI: Joe Graf Jr. is set to make his sixth and final start of 2023 for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No.19 Wawa Toyota GR Supra this weekend in the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In four prior NXS starts at the south Florida speedway, Graf Jr. has posted a best finish of 13th, and has an average finish of 20.0.

PREVIOUSLY AT JGR: Graf Jr. put together a quality run at Kansas Speedway in September, as he recorded his second top-10 finish of the year. After qualifying 11th, Graf Jr. ran within the top-15 for most of the day before making a strong push at the end to go home with a ninth-place finish.

ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jason Ratcliff will oversee the No. 19 team and its driver rotation in 2023. Ratcliff is in his 18th season under the JGR banner. He won the 2009 Xfinity Championship in tandem with Kyle Busch after an eight-win season. The championship-winning crew chief has 56 Xfinity wins, including three this year with Ryan Truex, Ty Gibbs, and Denny Hamlin. He also has 15 NCS wins as crew chief between two former JGR drivers – Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano.

19 IN 2023: The JGR No. 19 will have a rotating schedule of drivers throughout the 2023 season. Drivers who have raced the No. 19 as of Homestead-Miami are Myatt Snider, Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Ryan Truex, Trevor Bayne, Denny Hamlin and Graf Jr.. With three wins on the year from Truex, Gibbs, and Hamlin, the group of drivers have carried the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra to 10th in the owners’ points standings.

CATCH HIM ON THE DIAL: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 19 Wawa Toyota GR Supra on Saturday, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, October 21, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring his partner G-Coin® in several spots throughout the weekend, including the complete four-hour program on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

JGR AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI: Joe Gibbs Racing has five Xfinity Series wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In 62 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 20 top-five finishes, 39 top-10s, six pole awards and 782 laps led. The list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Homestead-Miami in the NXS includes Harrison Burton, Daniel Suarez, Matt Kenseth, and Kyle Busch.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, October 21st, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Joe Graf Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Wawa Toyota GR Supra:

“I’m really looking forward to ending my year with Joe Gibbs Racing on a strong note this Saturday. We’ve had a lot of speed in our first five starts together and I think we’ve only gotten stronger with each race we’ve spent together. The Wawa colors are going to look great on our Toyota GR Supra out in the Miami sun and I’m hoping we can go out and show everyone how good they’ll look in Victory Lane.”

