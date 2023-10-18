Stewart-Haas Racing: Homestead NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

• Cole Custer heads to Saturday’s Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on a mission, first and foremost, to protect his position in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. But the driver of the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) also would love nothing better than to score a victory that would lock him into the Championship 4 two weeks early for Phoenix Raceway. Custer entered last weekend’s Round of 8 playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway two points below the top-four cutline but drove to a strong, third-place finish and emerged in the top-four with a 15-point buffer ahead of fifth-place Chandler Smith. Custer qualified second at Las Vegas, won the opening stage of the race, and finished second in Stage 2 to accumulate 19 bonus points. He arrives at Homestead, a track where he’s excelled in his three previous visits, four points behind third-place Austin Hill and eight points behind second-place Justin Allgaier in the playoff standings. Current points leader John Hunter Nemechek is 32 points ahead of Custer. • Saturday’s Contender Boats 300 marks Custer’s fifth Xfinity Series start at Homestead. He finished first, second and second in his most recent three outings at the 1.5-mile oval after finishing 17th in his Xfinity Series debut there. His win, from the second starting position, came in November 2017 after leading 182 of the 200 race laps. It was his milestone first in the Xfinity Series driving the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang. Custer followed with back-to-back runner-up finishes in the November 2018 and 2019 season finales. Both results placed him second in the final championship standings. Custer has led a total of 292 laps at Homestead in his Xfinity Series career and has completed every lap he’s run there. He has an additional four starts at Homestead outside of the Xfinity Series – three in the NASCAR Cup Series and one in the NASCAR Truck Series. His best Cup Series finish of 22nd came in June 2020. In his lone Truck Series start there, he started second and finished 10th. • Custer isn’t the only member of the No. 00 Ford team who knows how to win at Homestead. His crew chief Jonathan Toney was lead engineer of team co-owner Tony Stewart’s drive there to the 2011 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Toney also served as an engineer for Custer during his 2017 Xfinity Series victory at Homestead. • Custer’s drive to championship contention came after a slow start to the season. He and the No. 00 team began their turnaround with their fifth-place finish April 1 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. That was the beginning of their streak of 11 consecutive top-10 finishes. Custer scored his first victory of the season June 3 at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway and added his second July 1 in the Inaugural Chicago Street Race, solidifying his spot in the 12-driver NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. He opened his playoff run with finishes of fourth at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, seventh at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, and second on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. Those strong runs easily advanced Custer to the Round of 8, which he opened with last weekend’s third-place finish at Las Vegas.