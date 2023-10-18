Big Machine Racing - Homestead-Miami Advance

Overview

Event: Contender Boats 300

Date: Saturday October 21, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m. eastern

Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1 Speedway Boulevard Homestead, FL 33035

Layout: Oval

Banking: Turns 18-20’ (progressive) Starights 3’

Laps: 200

Miles: 300

Stage Lengths: Stage 1 ends on Lap Stage 2 ends on Lap Final Stage ends on Lap

TV: USA Network and Peacock

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN. For the station near you click here.

Driver Points: 2126, 10th

Notes of Interest:

“I love going to Homestead-Miami,” says Parker Kligerman. “It’s one of my favorite race tracks in all of NASCAR. The weather is amazing. The track is one of coolest in terms of the multiple grooves that you have and the ability to use those grooves at different times. To run up to the wall is one of my favorite things to do in all of racing. I’ve been really successful there in the past so I always feel like I can have a great run. I think last weekend in Las Vegas we didn’t have the race we hoped to, but we learned a lot and that’s part of the process of getting better. We’ll be even better at Homestead-Miami because of it. I want to keep up the momentum we have this year and fight for a trophy.”

BMR PR