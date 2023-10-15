RCR NXS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway Inbox

Saturday, Oct 14

RCR NXS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Bring Home Top-15 Result at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
 

“We really struggled to find the balance with our No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Yesterday in practice, I felt like we had good long run speed. At the start of the race, our Camaro felt decent, but as the run went on, it would get tight on entry and loose off the corners. We kept working on the balance all day, but nothing we did would help with the drivability. We have three races remaining this season and our team remains determined to get our first victory. It’s important to me for us to finish this year strong. Everyone at Richard Childress Racing will continue to work hard and we’ll give it our all at Homestead-Miami next weekend.” 

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Team Overcome Loose Handling Balance to Finish in Seventh-Place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
 

7th

10th

3rd

“I always love racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It’s so much fun to slip and slide around. You have to be really disciplined with running right around the white line, especially today. Normally the track widens out and you see guys run right up against the fence, but today for the most part, everyone was pinned to the bottom. That’s where the grip was. We unfortunately fought our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet all day. We were extremely loose. I would rather be loose than tight, but it was a handful. There were a few times when I had some big moments inside the car. It felt like we were playing a game of inches. If you missed the white line by two or three inches, you paid for it the rest of the corner. Overall, we salvaged a top-10 finish and only lost two points from the cutline. Our goal was to capitalize and gain points, but it wasn’t in the cards. We will go to Homestead-Miami and really focus on maximizing stage one and two to try and help our point cushion.” 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

