RACE ADVANCE: Connor Mosack at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

|
|
- Connor Mosack will pilot the No. 24 Comprehensive Cancer Centers GR Supra on Saturday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, marking his track debut at the 1.5-mile track in Las Vegas, Nevada.
- Mosack secured a career-best 1.5-mile finish recently at Kansas Speedway, securing a 14th-place finish.
- At the Charlotte ROVAL, Mosack was on track for a top-10 day before a pit road speeding penalty put the 24 team at the rear for a late race restart, relegating the team to a 24th-place finish.
- Comprehensive Cancer Centers is on board of the No. 24 GR Supra for the Alsco 302.
- About Comprehensive Cancer Centers: Comprehensive Cancer Centers is the award-winning multi-specialty practice comprising medical oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, breast surgery, pulmonary medicine, cancer genetic counseling and clinical research at several Southern Nevada cancer centers and offices. The practice’s specialized physician and nursing staff offers sophisticated diagnostic tools, the latest advances in cancer treatment, a full range of innovative, exclusive services and research-based care in a supportive and caring environment.