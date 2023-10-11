Eclipse Claims Consulting Joins Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing for Las Vegas

Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that Eclipse Claims Consulting will be the primary sponsor of Ryan Ellis and the No.43 Alpha Prime Racing entry in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 14th, 2023.

Last year, Las Vegas Motor Speedway was the site of Ellis’ first race with Alpha Prime - where he recorded his best-ever finish in his first start with his new team, finishing 13th at the 1.5-mile oval located just outside of the infamous Las Vegas Strip. Since then, Ellis’ has tied that result twice (Charlotte 2022, Texas 2023) and bettered it once, finishing 11th at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this year.

Eclipse Claims Consulting, renowned as the foremost authority in the realm of insurance adjusting, has emerged as a game-changer for policyholders and businesses alike. With a steadfast commitment to securing fair settlements, Eclipse Claim Consulting has successfully reclaimed millions of dollars for its valued clients, cementing its status as the nation's premier insurance adjuster.

In a landscape where insurance claims can be fraught with complexities, Eclipse Claim Consulting stands as a beacon of hope for those who have struggled to receive just compensation from their insurance providers. The company's ethos revolves around putting their clients' interests first, advocating relentlessly for their rights, and ensuring that every dollar rightfully owed is recovered.

“Tim [Woodard] and his group at Eclipse Claims have been long-time supporters of so many different types of motorsports,” said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43 Eclipse Claims car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. “I’ve known Tim for several years now, and it’s really great to be making our first start together. It’s been really cool to see the growth of Eclipse Claims, and for our racing program to be part of that is really exciting as well. I’m hopeful that we can be part of their continual growth in the NASCAR market with all of the people and businesses involved in our sport.”

"Eclipse Claims is very excited to be a part of Ryan Ellis and Team Alpha Prime in Las Vegas. Ryan’s attitude and relentless pursuit of excellence are aligned with the ethics and values of Eclipse Claims Consulting. We are extremely thrilled that Ryan will be driving the Eclipse Claims car on Eclipse Saturday," said Tim Woodard, President and CEO of Eclipse Claims.

The No.43 Alpha Prime race car will also be supported by Erickson Manufacturing and Kebab Daddy Meats for the Las Vegas race.

Kebab Daddy delivers exclusively sourced premium meats nationwide from renowned labels such as Snake River Farms, Certified Angus Beef Brand, and Mountaire Farms.

Erickson is the leading provider of cargo control products in North America, offering a wide range of solutions to secure, tow, load, and winch your equipment and cargo efficiently.

LAS VEGAS TUNE-IN INFORMATION:

Coverage of practice and qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins Friday, October 13th at 7 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

Saturday’s pre-race coverage kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on the USA Network, with the green flag falling around 3:30 p.m. ET. Post-race coverage continues on the USA Network at 6 p.m. ET. Additional coverage will be provided by the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and Sirius XM NASCAR.

Ryan Ellis PR