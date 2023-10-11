Thursday, Oct 12

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Alsco 302
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Time: 3:30PM ET | 12:30PM PT
  • Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
  • Distance: 201 laps / 301.5 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 111 laps, ends Lap 201
  • Broadcasting: USA | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Friday, Oct. 13
  • Time: 7:00PM ET | 4:00PM PT
 
  • Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Friday, Oct. 13
  • Time: 7:30PM ET | 4:30PM PT
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Round
 
NXS VEGAS STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 3
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 18th
Best Finish: 16th
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 6
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 10th
Best Finish: 12th
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 26 Ruedebusch GR Supra on Saturday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, marking his fourth career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.5-mile track in Las Vegas, Nevada
 
  • Grala has three career NXS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
  • In addition to his NXS starts, Grala has three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the track including one top-five finish and one top-10 qualifying effort.
 
  • Grala and the 26 team are coming off their second Top-5 finish and eighth Top-10 finish of 2023.
 
  • Ruedebusch Development and Construction is on board of the No. 26 GR Supra for the Alsco 302.
  • About Ruedebusch Development and Construction: Ruedebusch Development & Construction, Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full-service commercial real estate development and construction company located in Madison, Wisconsin. Services include design-build construction, commercial real estate development, property management, and commercial real estate consulting. Ruedebusch has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for your business, to finding the perfect piece of land for your new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility, to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company's culture, Ruedebusch is with you every step of the way.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"We have great momentum going into Las Vegas this weekend. We’re coming off a Top-5 finish in Charlotte, and if it weren’t for a late hiccup at Texas we’d have four straight top-10 finishes. Our intermediate-track program has really been improving lately, so this week’s race will be yet another opportunity for us to gauge our speed and continue to build. A late-race loose wheel hurt our finish here in the Spring, but we had a solid run going prior to that, so I think we should be in good shape with our Ruedebusch Development & Construction GR Supra on Saturday."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Ruedebusch GR Supra

SHR PR

