RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

"We have great momentum going into Las Vegas this weekend. We’re coming off a Top-5 finish in Charlotte, and if it weren’t for a late hiccup at Texas we’d have four straight top-10 finishes. Our intermediate-track program has really been improving lately, so this week’s race will be yet another opportunity for us to gauge our speed and continue to build. A late-race loose wheel hurt our finish here in the Spring, but we had a solid run going prior to that, so I think we should be in good shape with our Ruedebusch Development & Construction GR Supra on Saturday."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Ruedebusch GR Supra