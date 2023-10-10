No. 20 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

John Hunter Nemechek has posted one top-five finish and three top-10s in five career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Earlier this season, he started seventh, led 45 laps and finished sixth at the 1.5-mile track. Nemechek’s resume at Las Vegas also includes a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win in 2021 when he led 94 of 134 laps on the way to victory lane. ROUND OF 12 RECAP: Nemechek posted top-10s in each of the first three playoff races after finishing third at Bristol Motor Speedway, winning at Texas Motor Speedway, and an eighth-place effort at the Charlotte ROVAL last week. Overall, he has recorded five consecutive top-10 finishes.

In 17 starts this season on oval tracks two miles and less in distance, Nemechek’s performance has been phenomenal. He owns seven wins, 13 top-five finishes, 17 top-10s, 943 laps led, a 6.4-average starting position and a 3.1-average finishing position in those 17 races. PYE BARKER: Pye-Barker Fire & Safety will be featured as the primary sponsor of Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Las Vegas. Pye-Barker is also scheduled to sponsor the No. 20 team for upcoming races at Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 21) and Phoenix Raceway (November 4). Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the nation’s leader in fire protection, life safety, and security services providing its services to a wide variety of industries, including commercial, residential, petrochemical, critical infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and government. For more information, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns three Xfinity Series wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In 79 combined starts at the track, the organization has recorded 24 top-five finishes, 45 top-10s, four pole awards, and 1,118 laps led. Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs have both driven JGR Toyotas to victory lane in Las Vegas. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra

What is your mindset about the Round of 8?

“Obviously everyone wants to go to Las Vegas and win to lock in. We feel pretty confident about our chances to do that, but we have to be smart and run up front to get stage points and keep ourselves in a good spot. I feel good about all these tracks based on how we’ve ran this season, so I feel like we have three chances to win, but we also can’t do anything to put ourselves in a bad spot to lose a bunch of points at the same time. We just have to be smart and execute and we should have a good shot to move on.”

JR PR