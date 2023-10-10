Big Maching Racing - Las Vegas Advance

Overview
Event: ALSCO Uniforms 302
Date: Saturday October 14, 2023
Time: 2:30 p.m. eastern
Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Layout: 1.500 mile asphalt tri-oval
Banking: Turns: 20°; Frontstretch: 9–12°; Backstretch: 9–12°
Laps: 201
Miles: 302
Stage Lengths: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 201
TV: USA Network and the NBC Sports App
Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN. For the station near you click here.
Driver Points: 2100, 10th
Notes of Interest:
”I look at Vegas as a huge opportunity for us,” says Parker Kligerman. “It’s one of my favorite tracks, I love that place. I really think it fits a lot of our strengths, I don’t see any reason we can’t go out there and run out front and get the trophy. And that’s our goal right now. It’s about getting trophies and racking up the points to be 5th at the end of the season. Then take this momentum into 2024 and go be a championship favorite.”
BMR PR