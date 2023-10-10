DGM Racing Pays Tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

As part of national Breast Cancer Awareness Month, DGM Racing, Josh Williams, and Kyle Weatherman will debut tribute schemes at the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Primary sponsors, Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) and Parking Guidance Systems, will both feature pink accents throughout their schemes and display the renowned pink ribbon in support of Breast Cancer Awareness on DGM Racing’s Chevrolets.

Weatherman is teaming up with the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (MSABC) of Las Vegas to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention on and off the track. Together, Weatherman and MSABC of Las Vegas will host a social media giveaway to encourage donations. A randomly selected donor will win two VIP tickets to attend a 2024 NXS race of their choice. Donate for a chance to win: https://tinyurl.com/KyleMSABC. For instructions on how to enter the contest, keep an eye on Weatherman’s social media.

“Spreading awareness for breast cancer is something very important to me and my family,” Kyle Weatherman shares. “As my soon to be mother-in-law tackles her own fight with breast cancer, it is an honor to join forces with an organization that empowers breast cancer survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through their journeys.”

For more than 30 years, the American Cancer Society MSABC has united communities in the nation’s largest movement to end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone. This year, MSABC of Las Vegas will take place on Sunday, October 22 at Red Rock Casino & Spa, providing a supportive community for breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, previvors, caregivers, supporters, and families alike.

Nearly 300,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, and in an effort to extend the MSABC’s reach and resources, the MSABC logo will ride along the lower quarters of Weatherman’s Chevy Camaro. Weatherman will honor his future mother-in-law, Barbara Brooks, by displaying her name in place of his own on the roof of his PORAC No. 91, as she continues her battle to become one of the 4 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

“There is something really powerful about seeing these tribute paint schemes throughout the NASCAR garage during the month of October,” Weatherman states. “I want to extend a huge thank you to my long-standing partner, PORAC, for allowing our team to revamp this paint scheme and support those who have been affected by this scary illness.”

PORAC returns to DGM Racing as one of Weatherman’s long-term partners. In 2022, PORAC served as Weatherman’s primary sponsor in DGM Racing’s No. 92 Chevrolet at Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway. PORAC also sponsored Weatherman and Mike Harmon Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2021.

Weatherman’s teammate, Josh Williams, will also recognize the cause as Parking Guidance Systems joins the No. 92 Chevrolet for its fourth and final race with DGM Racing this season. After three strong runs with DGM Racing, Parking Guidance Systems looks forward to continuing their success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Alsco Uniforms 302 is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA network. Practice and qualifying will take place Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET.

