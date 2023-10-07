Sunday, Oct 08

RCR NXS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

RCR NXS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen/Team Fox Chevrolet Crew Bring Awareness to Parkinson's Disease Research with Top-10 Finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL and a Berth into the Round of 8
 

10th

5th

7th

"I'm proud of everyone's fight on this Whelen Chevrolet team. I wasn't nervous at the end, but it definitely wasn't fun or comfortable. Luckily, I had the No. 10 and No. 48 only two cars ahead of me on track, so I could watch and judge off their moves to see if I needed to throw a hail mary on the final lap. Our No. 2 team sort of stumbled our way through the first round of the Playoffs to advance to the Round of 8 though, so we are fortunate that we had the luck that we did. We still have work to do to bring faster race cars to the track. It was a battle out there, especially for a road course. While the work is far from over, I'm really appreciative of everyone at Richard Childress Racing, ECR Engines, and Whelen. Sonny Whelen was here at the track with us today as we brought awareness to Team Fox and Parkinson's disease research. It's a cause close to Whelen's heart as Sonny has had Parkinson's disease for 17 years and it was an honor to carry the Team Fox logo on our hood."

 

-Sheldon Creed

Ninth-Place Result for Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Team at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL Clinches a Spot into the Round of 8
 

9th

8th

2nd

"It was a long race for our Bennett Transportation and Logistics team. There were some restarts that I did a lot of giving and not a lot of taking, but on the last restart, I was actually trying to go for the win. I just could not fire off on the short run, which is something that we battled throughout the entire day from practice through the race. I'm excited that we are officially out of the first round and we can have a reset, but there is still plenty of work to be done. The next round has two mile and a half tracks that our No. 21 team should be good at, and then Martinsville Speedway where you never know what can happen. The farther you advance, the harder the work gets. It was great to carry the Women in the Driver's Seat program today and showcase the women who drive Bennett though. The initiatives that Bennett supports and highlights on our car makes me proud to represent their company. Our Richard Childress Racing group will keep pushing forward and try to capture another win in Las Vegas."

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

