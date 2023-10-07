RCR Race Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL ... Kyle Busch will make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL this weekend. The driver of the Lenovo Chevrolet has reeled off two top-five finishes at the 2.280-mile course, including a third-place finish in the 2022 event. Busch scored a fourth-place finish in 2021 and has completed 97.08 percent of the possible laps at the ROVAL despite not finishing two races. Road Course Successes... In 2023, Busch has three top-five finishes on road courses including second-place finishes at Circuit of the Americas and Sonoma Raceway. Busch has four wins (two at Watkins Glen International and two at Sonoma) along with 27 top-10 finishes in 51 career road course races in Cup Series competition. Round of 12 Update... Busch enters the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL event 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings, 26 points below the eighth-place cutline. Busch needs to win Sunday’s cutoff race to advance to the Round of 8. Did You Know? The No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing scored an eighth-place finish at the ROVAL in 2022 after leading 21 of 112 laps. Over the last three starts at the ROVAL, the No. 8 team has an average finish of 7.33 highlighted by Reddick’s second-place finish in 2021. Welcome, Lenovo... Lenovo’s story has always been about shaping computing intelligence to create a better world. With the world’s widest portfolio of technology products, we deliver our vision of Smarter Technology for All through products, solutions, software, and services that individuals, communities, businesses, and entire populations need to fulfill their potential. We serve more than 180 markets, and we own the majority of our facilities, giving us unrivaled scale, efficiency, and control of our supply chain. Our global manufacturing allows tailored offerings to regional markets and includes more than 30 manufacturing facilities, including in-house, joint venture, original design manufacturer, and contract manufacturer sites in Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico, and the USA. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: You have scored back-to-back top-five finishes at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. What is the key to running well there? Is it all about grip and maintaining forward drive? “The key to running well at the ROVAL is just staying out of trouble and trying to keep your momentum rolling all the way around the racetrack. There are some big braking zones where you can really attack and get a lot of slowing down done in a quick period of time but the infield section has such little grip and is so bumpy that you’re just trying to control the slip and not go too fast and crash. It’s about tiptoeing as much as you can with carrying the right amount of roll speed.” The No. 8 team has shown top-five speed at every road course races this season. How encouraging is that entering the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL? “Our team has shown pretty good speed at every road course this season. I feel like that is an encouraging sign going into the ROVAL. Last year the No. 8 car should have won the race. It definitely bodes well for us going there and having a strong showing. Looking back at the road course races this year where we had some pretty good speed and good stuff going for us, we just need to qualify well. The ROVAL is always kind of a crapshoot of a race. Our road course strength this year has been pretty good. We should’ve probably finished third or fourth at Indy and probably fifth or so at Watkins Glen, which would have been top-five in every road race this year.” Since the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL is a cutoff race in the Playoffs, do you expect more contact and more chaos late in the race? What is the best way to stay out of that mess? “I think you expect more contact, more chaos, and more desperation moves at times. I also think there are some payback opportunities where guys will dump guys if they know they’re in a make it or break it situation and they’re on the bubble. That is always kind of on the table as well at the ROVAL. I’d like to think that we haven’t made many enemies this year so that hopefully won’t be our problem but you never know when you get caught up in someone else’s stuff. It would be nice to just stay out of that.”