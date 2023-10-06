Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Fly Alliance

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs; Round of 12

Position; 10 (-19 points of the cutline)



- Playoffs: The third round of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Playoffs continues Saturday afternoon at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the Drive for the Cure 250. Entering the event Jeb Burton holds the 10th position in the playoff standings 19 points back of the cutline after his 31st place finish in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway two weeks ago. After the conclusion of the Drive for the Cure 250 on Saturday the NXS Playoff’s Round of 8 will be decided and four drivers will be eliminated from Championship contention.



- Practice; After a day of technical inspection on Friday, Burton and the No. 27 Fly Alliance Chevrolet will first hit the unique 2.28-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Coverage of practice will air LIVE on the NBC Sports App Saturday morning.









– Starting Position; Directly after practice, teams will be given a 10-minute break to make minor adjustments, change tires, and refuel before moving into NXS Drive for the Cure 250 Qualifying at 10:30 AM ET. Similar to the road courses, Roval qualifying would consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 42 cars entered, four cars will miss the race. Burton is scheduled to go out on track in Group A at 10:32 AM ET. Coverage of qualifying will be shown LIVE on the NBC Sports App.

– Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Stats; Saturday’s NXS Drive for the Cure 250 will mark Burton’s 3rd NXS start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. In two previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 15.5 with a 100% lap completion rate completing all 140 laps of the possible 140. Burton has one Top-Ten finish (2021) when he finished in the 7th position after starting in 10th.



Featured Partners





- Fly Alliance; Fly Alliance specializes in private jet charter, Jet Card Membership and aircraft sales/management. Setting a new standard when it comes to private jet travel, the difference is in the employees. With a combined experience including hundreds of thousands of flight hours dispatched, thousands of Jet Card members serviced and hundreds of aircraft transactions, Fly Alliance has a solution for each one of its customers. The mission of Fly Alliance is to provide its customers with safe, high-quality services, on each and every flight from take-off to landing. Learn more about the services Fly Alliance has to offer at FlyAlliance.com







- Puryear Tank Lines; Puryear Tank Lines is a family-owned and operated business that dates back 3 generations. Specializing in bulk tank delivery of LPG, butane, liquid asphalt and bulk cement. At Puryear they make it their mission to treat both our clients and employees with respect and provide customers with the service they deserve. Puryear Tank Lines promises to provide high-quality transportation services in a safe and efficient way. Visit Puyear Tank Lines online at PuryearTankLines.com





Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Stats; Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 will mark Retzlaff’s debut at the one of kind 2.28-mile Charlotte Roval.

