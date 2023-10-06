Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL October NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Fitting In: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL. The race signifies the 11th race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue just outside the Queen City, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrived on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team welcomes Superior Pools & Spas as the primary marketing partner for the 29th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series race this season. Superior Pools & Spas is a residential and commercial swimming pool builder based in Charlotte, North Carolina that comes with over 40 years of experience in the industry. Superior Pools & Spas provides a wealth of hands-on, technical know-how and real-world problem-solving capability on each and every project. As a third-generation builder with over four decades worth of experience, Superior Pools & Spas has amassed a talented design team and skilled in-house construction crew to ensure the highest quality projects. Still Staying Technical: AM Technical Solutions will remain a major associate marketing partner for the final road course race of the season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: Last weekend was a quiet but productive fall weekend for AM Racing. With the NASCAR Xfinity Series enjoying their final off weekend of the 2023 season, the ARCA Menards Series was in action at the famed Salem (Ind.) Speedway in Southern Indiana. Rookie driver Christian Rose enjoyed a banner weekend after qualifying a career-best fourth and finishing third aboard his No. 32 Ford Mustang. With his finish, Rose banked his first career top-five and his 12th top-10 finish of the 2023 season. The 2023 ARCA Menards Series season concludes Saturday afternoon at Toledo Speedway. Winner Winner Chicken Dinner: With the Xfinity Series off from competition at Talladega Superspeedway, Moffitt returned to Front Row Motorsports in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to serve as a drafting partner for FRM teammate Zane Smith in Love's RV Stop 250. After qualifying 31st and Smith enduring mechanical issues during the race, Moffitt's priorities shifted. He soared his No. 34 Fr8Auctions Ford F-150 to lead five times for 22 laps total and collected his 13th career Truck Series victory. Looking Ahead: Following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL, and for the second straight race, AM Racing will showcase another new primary marketing partner at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, respectively, next weekend. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 87 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Drive for the Cure 250 will mark Moffitt’s third Xfinity Series start at the famed 2.28-mile ROVAL. In his previous two efforts, he delivered a track-best of 37th during the 2021 Drive for the Cure 250 after starting 22nd for Our Motorsports. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a road course, Moffitt has made 20 starts throughout his career, earning one pole, one top-five, and three top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 23.4. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 112 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 31 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.4. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 112 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 93 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Texas Motor Speedway | Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team chased their ninth top-10 finish of the season. After qualifying his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang 22nd, Moffitt utilized the 200-lap race to methodically work through the race to climb the running order and overcame an untimely caution late in the race to rally for a 10th place finish. In 28 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, nine top-10s, 16 top-15s, 20 top-20s, and an average finish of 16.4. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 127th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and his fourth race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL. In his previous 126 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and X | Twitter @brett_moffitt.