Ryan Newman to Drive for MBM Motorsports at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Motorsports Business Management (MBM Motorsports) announced today that South Bend, Ind., native Ryan Newman will drive the #66 GenerX Generators Ford Mustang during the Contender Boats 300 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway Saturday, October 21.

GenerX Generators was established in Oldsmar in 2005 to service Florida’s West and East Coast around the areas of Tampa, Ft. Myers, Lakeland, Ocala, Flagler, Jupiter and Sarasota. GenerX provides residential homeowners and businesses with all their standby electric power solutions.

Driving the No. 66 GenerX Generators Ford Mustang will be Ryan Newman. Newman boasts an impressive resume with 18 Cup Series wins and seven Xfinity Series wins, including one at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2005.

“Homestead is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. From being able to rip the fence to having to manage tire wear, the track suits my driving style perfectly,” driver Ryan Newman said. “My goal is to give Carl, MBM Motorsports and their partners a fantastic run and hopefully end the evening in victory lane!"

Team owner Carl Long echoed those statements.

“I have known Ryan since his rookie season in the Cup Series and when the opportunity presented itself to have him join us in Miami, it was a no brainer to elevate our organization,” team owner Carl Long said. “Having a partner like GenerX Generators come back is not only massive but also give us the opportunity to have Ryan help represent their brand."

Joining MBM Motorsports in Miami is an array of both long-time partners and new partners to the organization.

Coble Enterprises: Coble Enterprises is a real estate investment firm based in sunny Sarasota, Florida. Coble Enterprises specializes in personalized property management for residential and commercial properties.

James Carter, Attorney at Law: James Carter, Attorney at Law, has over 35 years of legal experience helping clients receive the maximum net recovery in various legal matters.

Mohawk Market: Mohawk Market, is a grocery store with prepared foods, quality meats and fresh produce based in Kahnawake, Quebec, Canada, is owned and operated by former MBM Motorsports driver Derek White.

Pristine Auction: PristineAuction.com was founded in 2010 and is a family owned and operated consignment based online auction headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, specializing in autographed memorabilia, sports cards, coins, art and collectables.

Cooper & Hunter: With more than 20 years of experience in air conditioning and ventilation, Cooper & Hunter has grown into a leading HVAC market player. The brand is dedicated to technological innovation and consumer-driven product development, generating HVAC equipment that adheres to the highest quality standards, providing reliable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective air conditioning solutions.

AMG Global Distribution: AMG Global Distribution is a privately owned and fiercely dedicated supplier of premier brand products for market segments globally. Since 1992, they have stood by a set of core values that define us to this day: Efficiency, Quality, Accountability, and Transparency.

T-Top Manufacturing: From humble beginnings in 1997, we have grown into a 72,000+ square foot facility with 40 full-time employees. They apply the latest technologies in fiber laser cutting with automation, CNC forming brakes, pipe bending, plate rolling, angle rolling, robotic welding, turret punching, sawing, insertion presses, projection welding, and assembly work of various types.

The GenerX Generators No. 66 Ford Mustang hits the track Friday, October 20 for practice and qualifying. Coverage of the Contender Boasts 300 will begin at 3:00 pm ET Saturday, October 21 on USA.

MBM PR