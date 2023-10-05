Hailie Deegan Signs Multiyear NASCAR Xfinity Series Agreement with AM Racing Beginning in 2024

Deegan will join the Statesville, N.C. team following a three-year stint in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, including running the full 23-race schedule with ThorSport Racing aboard the No. 13 Ford F-150 this season. With just two races remaining on the Truck Series schedule, Deegan's season has been highlighted by a career-best sixth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway in April. The two-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, Most Popular driver, also made her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut during the 2022 season when she piloted the No. 07 Ford Mustang for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, where she impressed with a lead lap 13th-place performance after starting 20th. Deegan, 22, also competed in the ARCA Menards Series West in 2018 and '19, earning three victories, respectively. She also boasts a decorated off-road racing career and has embraced a strong presence in the Camping World SRX Series. “I am excited about the opportunity to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, starting next year with AM Racing,” said Deegan. “From the start, the team has been nothing but great to work with, and the vision that Wade has for the team to accomplish align with my values perfectly. “Through the support of Ford and the AM Racing team, I feel that we will achieve great things together in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and I can’t wait to see what the next few years have in store for all of us.” Deegan, a native of Temecula, Calif., joined Ford Performance as part of its driver development program following the 2019 season and drove in a variety of different disciplines in 2020, including the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the premier ARCA Menards Series division in 2020, where she recorded seven top-five and 17 top-10s overall earning a third place finish in championship points and the highest position by a female driver in the NASCAR-owned developmental series. She also claimed ARCA Rookie of the Year honors. Ford Performance Motorsports is the high-performance division of the Ford Motor Company and the multinational name used for its motorsport and racing activity. From ARCA, she advanced to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series for two seasons at David Gilliland Racing (now TRICON Garage) before moving to Ohio's ThorSport Racing in 2023 as teammate to Truck Series champions Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes while running a fourth full-time truck alongside multi-time series winner Ty Majeski. 2024 will begin her newest endeavor with Ford Performance Motorsport's driver development program in AM Racing's sophomore NASCAR Xfinity Series season. "We are excited to see Hailie continuing to advance her career by running full-time with AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024," said Mark Rushbrook, global director Ford Performance Motorsports. "Hailie works so hard on and off the track, and AM Racing will surround her with a great team to continue her development. From what we saw from Hailie in her Xfinity Series debut in Las Vegas last year, we look forward to some great results in 2024." AM Racing has also renewed its agreement with Roush Yates Engines to continue to provide the legendary Ford horsepower for the No. 15 Ford Mustang for the anticipated 33-race schedule next season. “Congratulations to Hailie, Wade and Everyone at AM Racing on this new partnership heading into 2024 and beyond,” said Doug Yates President & Chief Executive Officer of Roush Yates Engines. “Our team at Roush Yates Engines looks forward to our continued relationship with AM Racing next season and powering Halie Deegan in partnership with Ford Performance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.”