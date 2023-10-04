RACE ADVANCE: Connor Mosack at the ROVAL

|
- Connor Mosack will pilot the No. 24 SherryStrong.org GR Supra Saturday afternoon in the Drive for the Cure 250 at the ROVAL, marking his first career start on the road course and oval configuration.
- Mosack's most recent finish on a road course this season is a Top-5 at Watkins Glen International, marking his highest overall career finish.
- Mosack also secured an 8th-place finish at Portland International Raceway earlier this season.
- The Sherry Strong Foundation will adorn the No. 24 GR Supra at the Charlotte ROVAL to honor the life and legacy of Sherry Pollex, a dearly beloved friend, fighter and champion, who recently passed following a courageous battle of ovarian cancer.
- SherryStrong.org is a resource for oncology patients and their caregivers to help them navigate a cancer diagnosis.
- The Sherry Strong Foundation is focused on bringing integrative therapies to women undergoing treatment for gynecological cancers at low or no cost to the patient while promoting healthy living.
- Pollex’s brother-in-law Richmond Burgdoff, well-known as “Fuz”, will act as Car Chief of the No. 24 SherryStrong.org GR Supra at the ROVAL.
- Early in 2023, Sam Hunt Racing welcomed Burgdoff to the team in the Lead Mechanic role. Burgdoff is the husband of Pollex’s sister, best friend, and Sherry Strong director, Jill Burgdoff.