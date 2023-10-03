Myatt Snider / No. 19 Tree Top Toyota GR Supra Preview - Drive For The Cure 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

SNIDER AT THE ROVAL: Myatt Snider makes his return to the No. 19 Tree Top Toyota GR Supra for his third NXS start of the year this weekend at the Charlottle Motor Speedway ROVAL for the Drive For The Cure 250. In three NXS starts at the 2.280 mile road course, Snider has earned one top-10 and an average finish of 11.7, highlighted by an eighth-place finish in 2021.

Myatt Snider makes his return to the No. 19 Tree Top Toyota GR Supra for his third NXS start of the year this weekend at the Charlottle Motor Speedway ROVAL for the Drive For The Cure 250. In three NXS starts at the 2.280 mile road course, Snider has earned one top-10 and an average finish of 11.7, highlighted by an eighth-place finish in 2021. PREVIOUSLY AT JGR: Snider’s last race in the No.19 for Joe Gibbs Racing came in June at Portland International Raceway. Snider had a solid showing as he ran inside the top-10 for most of the race before ultimately finishing sixth. In addition to Snider’s Portland start, he also took home a fifth-place finish in this year’s season opener in Daytona.

Joe Gibbs Racing has tallied six top-five finishes and eight top-10s in 16 combined Xfinity Series starts on the Charlotte ROVAL. Ty Gibbs notched the team’s best finish last season when he led 24 laps on the way to a second-place finish. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Myatt Snider’s 2023 season.

RACE INFO: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL is scheduled for Saturday, October 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Myatt Snider, Driver of the No. 19 Tree Top Toyota GR Supra

After a lengthy hiatus between starts, what are your expectations going into this weekend?

“Being a part time driver, I have limited opportunities to prove myself, so I have to seize every chance I get. A win is always the goal no matter what the scenario is. That said, regardless of the circumstances, I know we have a great opportunity to go out there and compete. Jason (Ratcliff) and the No.19 guys brought some strong Toyota GR Supras to Indy and Watkins Glen, so I’m excited to get out there is weekend and go road course racing.”

