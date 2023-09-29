The Sherry Strong Foundation Joins Sam Hunt Racing to Honor Sherry Pollex at the Charlotte ROVAL

The Sherry Strong Foundation, founded by Sherry Pollex, will be highlighted on Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 24 GR Supra in the Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL to honor Sherry’s life and her dedication to women and children’s health. Connor Mosack, who recently drove to a top-five finish at the series’ most recent road course race, will be behind the wheel.

"My love and passion for this sport has never been drawn from the sole desire to stand in victory lane and collect statistics, or even collect the trophies that seem to bring us the temporary validation and happiness we often seek,” said Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing. “My true love is people, and the ability to make a positive impact using this platform is my passion. Sherry Pollex not only shared this passion but was a proven champion within it. She fought her courageous battle with cancer alongside teammates who are near and dear to our SHR family. To honor Sherry, the Pollex family, and the Sherry Strong Foundation on our race car is a privilege I know I will never feel truly deserving of. It’s going to be a special weekend celebrating this champion in Charlotte.”

Pollex’s brother-in-law Richmond Burgdoff, well-known known as “Fuz”, will act as Car Chief of the No. 24 SherryStrong.org GR Supra at the ROVAL. Early in 2023, Sam Hunt Racing welcomed Burgdoff to the team in the Lead Mechanic role. Burgdoff is the husband of Pollex’s sister, best friend, and Sherry Strong director, Jill Burgdoff.

“The Pollex family is so appreciative to Sam Hunt, his team, and Toyota for bestowing this honor on our beloved Sherry. The outpouring of support and prayers has truly been heartwarming. Our family, along with race fans across the country, will carry on her legacy for many years to come through the Sherry Strong Foundation," said Jill Burgdoff.

Throughout the October 6 weekend, the No. 24 SherryStrong.org GR Supra will be adorned in black and teal, representing Pollex’s charity, with her beloved dogs Charlee and Grayson riding along. SherryStrong.org is a resource for oncology patients and their caregivers to help them navigate a cancer diagnosis. The Sherry Strong Foundation is focused on bringing integrative therapies to women undergoing treatment for gynecological cancers at low or no cost to the patient while promoting healthy living.

Sherry Pollex, the recipient of the 2017 National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award for outstanding contributions, began her journey into NASCAR as a public relations representative following her education at Florida State University. Her giving heart and love for helping others solidified a path to establishing the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation in 2007, raising awareness, boosting advocacy, and generating financial support for underfunded initiatives specific to ovarian and childhood cancers. However, Pollex’s personal, courageous battle with ovarian cancer that began in 2014 ignited a passion for advocacy for and empowerment of women battling gynecological cancers, to help educate and provide a focus on holistic and integrative approaches to wellness for women worldwide. Her efforts included the creation of the Sherry Strong Integrative Medicine Oncology at Novant Health’s Weisinger Cancer Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“My hope is that when other patients come in, there is this healing energy and peacefulness that comes over them,” said Sherry Pollex, following the opening of the clinic. “This isn’t a hospital. This is a place to come and get well and feel well. This is a place of hope.”

The No. 24 SherryStrong.org GR Supra will compete on the ROVAL on Saturday, October 7th at 3:30PM EST. The Drive for the Cure 250 will be broadcast on USA Network, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

To make a donation to the Sherry Strong Foundation, please visit sherrystrong.org/donate .