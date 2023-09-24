Stewart-Haas Racing: NXS Race Report from Texas

Race Winner: John Hunter Nemechek of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Cole Custer (Started 3rd / Finished 6th; Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

● Riley Herbst (Started 10th / Finished 37th; Accident, completed 2 of 200 laps)

SHR Points:

● Cole Custer (3rd with 2,117 points)

● Riley Herbst (13th with 706 points)

SHR Notes:

● Custer’s sixth-place finish locked him in to the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.

● Custer earned his 18th top-10 of the season and his sixth top-10 in seven career Xfinity Series starts at Texas.

● This was Custer’s second straight top-10 at Texas. He finished eighth in his prior Xfinity Series start at the track in November 2019.

● This was Custer’s second straight top-10. He finished fourth last Friday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

● Custer finished third in Stage 1 to earn eight bonus points and second in Stage 2 to earn nine more bonus points.

● Custer led three times for 28 laps to increase his laps-led total at Texas to 44.



Race Notes:

● John Hunter Nemechek won the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 to score his ninth career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, his seventh of the season and his second at Texas. His margin over second-place Parker Kligerman was 1.005 seconds.

● There were 12 caution periods for a total of 65 laps.

● Only 15 of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

Sound Bites:

“We maximized our day really well with stage points and I’m really proud of our team. That’s not easy and now we can go into the Roval with less stress. We didn’t have the best car today or quite the speed we wanted. On that last restart, we were trying to go for the win and the 48 (Parker Kligerman) just drove through me. I couldn’t really do anything else there and then it made me lose a bunch of momentum. We did a great job as a team and now we’re locked into the next round so we can go to the Roval and fight for a win.” – Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang

“On the pace laps, I was warming up the tires pretty aggressively and I just felt like we were starting on super low pressures. I felt like that because of how much flop I had in the sidewalls and the tires. I landed in turn three, and it just went down on the right front tire. I tried to chase it up and I thought I saved it and slowed it down enough, but when I continued to chase it, I obviously ran out of real estate, so I’m truly disappointed. I should’ve learned from the pace laps and probably pitted before green so I could’ve had a chance to race, so we'll see what happens. I don't know, this is just a frustrating year, for sure. We'll go to the Roval and try to go compete for a win.” – Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. It is the third race of the Xfinity Series Playoffs and the final race of the Round of 12. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

SHR PR