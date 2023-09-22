Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Texas Motor Speedway

Track; Texas Motor Speedway - Oval (1.5-Miles)

Race: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300; 200 Laps –45/45/110; 300 Miles

Date/Broadcast: September 23, 2023 2:30 PM/ CT (3:30 PM ET)

TV: USA Network, and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) - Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Alsco Uniforms

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs; Round of 12

Position; 9 (-4)



- Playoffs: The second round of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs continues Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. Entering the event Jeb Burton holds the 9th position in the playoff standings just four points back of the cutline after his 13th place finish in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway one week ago. Two races remain before the Round of 8 cutoff.





- Practice; After technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Burton and the No. 27 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet will take to the 1.5-mile Texas oval for the first time at 9:35 AM CT (10:35 AM ET) Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session. Coverage of practice will air LIVE on the NBC Sports App.









– Starting Position; Directly after practice at 10:05 AM CT (11:05 AM ET), Burton will line up to qualify for his starting position in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. In 2023, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. Burton will roll off 32nd for his qualifying laps based the Round of 12 playoff cars and positioning in the performance-based matrix factoring owner points, driver points, race finish, and fastest lap of the previous week. With 40 cars entered, two will miss the race. Coverage of qualifying will air LIVE the NBC Sports App.





– Texas Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will mark Burton’s 11th NXS start at Texas Motor Speedway. In ten previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 18.5 with a 93.8% lap completion rate completing 1818 laps of the possible 1939. With a total of 12 laps lead Burton has earned one Top-Five finish (March 2019), three Top-Ten finishes (March 2019, Nov. 2019, July 2020) and six Top-15 finishes.



Featured Partner



- Alsco Uniforms; Alsco Uniforms is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit Alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best-kept secret.





Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Texas Motor Speedway

- Practice; After technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff and the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet will take to the 1.5-mile Texas oval for the first time at 9:35 AM CT (10:35 AM ET) Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session. Coverage of practice will air LIVE on the NBC Sports App.







– Starting Position; Directly after practice at 10:05 AM CT (11:05 AM ET), Retzlaff and the NO. 31 team will line up to qualify for his starting position in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. In 2023, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. Retzlaff will take to the track 24th for his qualifying laps based on positioning in the performance-based matrix factoring owner points, driver points, race finish, and fastest lap of the previous week. With 40 cars entered, two will miss the race. Coverage of qualifying will air LIVE the NBC Sports App.





Texas Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will mark Retzlaff’s second start at the 1.5-mile Texas oval. During his debut in October of 2022, Retzlaff would qualify in the 23rd position and after making contact with another car on Lap-1 that would require repairs dropping him behind ten laps. At the conclusion of the 300-laps Retzlaff would be credited with the 21st position.



Featured Partner









- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31\

