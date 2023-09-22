Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Texas Motor Speedway September NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Fitting In: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. The race signifies the 10th race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue in The Lone Star State, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrived on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 28th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: Last weekend was another busy summer weekend for AM Racing. In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series team being in action at Bristol Motor Speedway, the ARCA Menards Series, was competing in their 18th race of the season – also from Bristol Motor Speedway. Driver Christian Rose banked his 11th top-10 finish of the 2023 season with an eighth-place finish in the Bush’s Beans 200 on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The ARCA Menards Series is off from competition this weekend before returning for their penultimate race of the season from Salem (Ind.) Speedway on September 30, 2023. Looking Ahead: Following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season at Texas Motor Speedway, AM Racing will showcase two new primary marketing partners in at least two of the final five Xfinity Series races at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, respectively. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 81 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will mark Moffitt’s sixth Xfinity Series start at the famed 1.5-mile speedway. In his previous five efforts, he has delivered a track-best of eighth during the 2021 Alsco Uniforms 250 after starting 19th for Our Motorsports. Since 2020, Moffitt has an average Texas finish of 16.6. In addition to Xfinity, Moffitt also has three NASCAR Cup Series and six NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway, Moffitt has made 54 starts throughout his career, earning one pole and 18 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.6. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 111 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 30 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.5. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 111 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | Food City 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team chased their ninth top-10 finish of the season. Following a mediocre practice, Moffitt struggled in qualifying and started his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang from 36th. Throughout the 300-lap race, Moffitt diligently worked throughout the race to climb the running order. Overcoming an ill-handling car in Stage 1, Moffitt fought hard despite the lack of cautions to gain a 16th-place finish at the checkered flag. In 27 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, eight top-10s, 15 top-15s, 19 top-20s, and an average finish of 16.6. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 126th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and his seventh race at Texas Motor Speedway. In his previous 125 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 29 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and X | Twitter @brett_moffitt.