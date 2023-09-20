RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Texas Motor Speedway

"I'm excited to head to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend to race at my home track for the first time. I've raced at COTA in Xfinity before, but it's cool to knock this track off the list too. This 24 team has had a lot of momentum on mile-and-a-half tracks throughout the summer, so I'm looking forward to getting out there and competing while representing New Braunfels."

-- Parker Chase , Driver of the No. 24 NXTLVL Marine GR Supra