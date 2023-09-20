Big Machine Racing - Texas Advance

Overview

Event: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Date: Saturday September 23, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. eastern

Location: Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, Texas 76177

Layout: 1.5 mile quad oval with banked 20° in turns 1 and 2 and banked 24° in turns 3 and 4. The front straightaway juts outward slightly.

Laps: 200

Miles: 300

Stage Lengths: 45/90/200

TV: USA Network and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN. For the station near you click here.

Driver Points: 2012, ranked # 11

News and notes: "At Texas you have to favor turns one and two,” says Parker Kligerman. “That’s where you make or lose the most time. Because it’s so flat, it is hard to get the car to turn. And then from that point you go to turns 3 and 4 and you have to just hang on. I actually mentally tell myself to prepare that the car will wiggle. Let it move around. Let it have room to dance because it’s going to do that all day, every single lap. You’re just going to have to be comfortable being uncomfortable. And that is just the way this place is. But hey that’s why we’re race car drivers…"

The team has made the Playoffs in only their third season with 7 top 5 finishes and 14 top 10 finishes this year.

Parker will be won WLS-AM Chicago with Steve Cochran Thursday at 8:30a central.

See his interview on The Pace Lap Friday at noon on MAV TV.

BMR Photo