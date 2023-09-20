RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Texas Motor Speedway

|
- Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 26 Ruedebusch GR Supra on Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway, marking his fourth career start at the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth, Texas.
- Grala has three career NXS starts at Texas Motor Speedway.
- In addition to his NXS starts, Grala has two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the track including two top-10 finishes and two top-seven qualifying efforts.
- For the first time in organizational history, Sam Hunt Racing's No. 26 team has secured back-to-back Top-10 finishes.
- This also marks the second time in Grala's NXS career that he has secured back-to-back top-10 finishes.
- Grala's back-to-back Top-10s break the 26 team's record of five top-10 finishes in a single season (2022).
- The No. 26 team has gathered seven top-10 finishes in 2023.
- Sam Hunt Racing has 11 top-10 finishes across both of its teams this year.
- Ruedebusch Development and Construction is on board of the No. 26 GR Supra for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300.
- About Ruedebusch Development and Construction: Ruedebusch Development & Construction, Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full-service commercial real estate development and construction company located in Madison, Wisconsin. Services include design-build construction, commercial real estate development, property management, and commercial real estate consulting. Ruedebusch has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for your business, to finding the perfect piece of land for your new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility, to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company's culture, Ruedebusch is with you every step of the way.