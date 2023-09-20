Thursday, Sep 21

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Texas Motor Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, Sep 20 115
RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Texas Motor Speedway
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Andy's Frozen Custard 300
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Time: 3:30PM ET | 2:30PM CT
  • Track: Texas Motor Speedway
  • Distance: 200 laps / 300 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 110 laps, ends Lap 200
  • Broadcasting: USA | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
  • Time: 10:30AM ET | 9:30AM CT
 
  • Qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
  • Time: 11:00AM ET | 10:00AM CT
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Round
 
NXS TEXAS STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 3
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 12th
Best Finish: 15th
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 4
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 27th
Best Finish: 19th
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 26 Ruedebusch GR Supra on Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway, marking his fourth career start at the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth, Texas.
 
  • Grala has three career NXS starts at Texas Motor Speedway.
  • In addition to his NXS starts, Grala has two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the track including two top-10 finishes and two top-seven qualifying efforts.
 
  • For the first time in organizational history, Sam Hunt Racing's No. 26 team has secured back-to-back Top-10 finishes.
  • This also marks the second time in Grala's NXS career that he has secured back-to-back top-10 finishes.
 
  • Grala's back-to-back Top-10s break the 26 team's record of five top-10 finishes in a single season (2022).
  • The No. 26 team has gathered seven top-10 finishes in 2023.
  • Sam Hunt Racing has 11 top-10 finishes across both of its teams this year.
 
  • Ruedebusch Development and Construction is on board of the No. 26 GR Supra for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300.
  • About Ruedebusch Development and Construction: Ruedebusch Development & Construction, Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full-service commercial real estate development and construction company located in Madison, Wisconsin. Services include design-build construction, commercial real estate development, property management, and commercial real estate consulting. Ruedebusch has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for your business, to finding the perfect piece of land for your new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility, to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company's culture, Ruedebusch is with you every step of the way.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"Texas is probably the most classic intermediate-style track we go to, and I feel like as a team we’ve really improved our downforce package lately. Our performance in Kansas was a huge step forward, so I’m hoping we can apply that directly to Texas and keep the momentum rolling. We’re coming off our first back-to-back Top-10 finishes of the season, so we’re going to push hard to continue that streak this weekend."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Ruedebusch GR Supra

SHR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Sammy Smith - No. 18 Allstate Peterbilt Group Toyota GR Supra Preview – Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway Big Machine Racing - Texas Advance »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.