RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Texas Motor Speedway

"Texas is probably the most classic intermediate-style track we go to, and I feel like as a team we’ve really improved our downforce package lately. Our performance in Kansas was a huge step forward, so I’m hoping we can apply that directly to Texas and keep the momentum rolling. We’re coming off our first back-to-back Top-10 finishes of the season, so we’re going to push hard to continue that streak this weekend."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Ruedebusch GR Supra