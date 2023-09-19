Sammy Smith - No. 18 Allstate Peterbilt Group Toyota GR Supra Preview – Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

No. 18 Allstate Peterbilt Group Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

SMITH AT TEXAS: Sammy Smith will run his first race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

BRISTOL RECAP: Smith and the No. 18 team put together a solid run on Friday night at Bristol to kick of the NXS Playoffs collecting a stage point and his 11th top-10 finish of the season. Smith's run at Bristol put him five points above the NASCAR Playoffs cut line for the Round of Eight.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR : Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins.

ARCA EAST CHAMPION x2: Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022.

ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane eight times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 57 top-five finishes, 121 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership.

JGR AT TEXAS: : JGR has 113 NXS starts at Texas with 16 of those starts ending in Victory Lane. The last JGR NXS driver to win at Texas was John Hunter Nemechek in the 2021 fall race. The team has combined for 44 top-fives, 72 top-10's, 10 pole awards, and 2,837 laps led.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith's 2023 NXS Seasons.

RACE INFO: The NXS Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST on Saturday, September 23. The race will be broadcast on USA, PRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: “We got the Playoffs off to a good start at Bristol so I’m looking to carry that into Texas. This will be my first time on the track, so I’m doing all the preparation I can so that we can have a good run this weekend. The guys are working hard in the shop to bring a fast Allstate Peterbilt Group No. 18 Toyota GR Supra. As long as we go out and put together a complete weekend, I think we will be in good shape going into the ROVAL in a couple of weeks.”

JGR PR