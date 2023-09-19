Trevor Bayne / No. 19 Interstate Batteries Toyota GR Supra Preview - Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

BAYNE AT TEXAS: Trevor Bayne is set to make his third and final scheduled start of 2023 in the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. Texas is the site of Bayne’s first career NXS victory, which came back in 2011 in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Challenge. Saturday will mark his 10th career NXS start at the one-and-a-half mile tri-oval, where he has tallied his aforementioned win, one top-five, one top-10, an average finish of 16.3, and 25 laps led throughout his NXS career. Bayne also has 17 NCS starts at the track, where he’s led 16 laps and accumulated an average finish of 22.5.

BRISTOL RECAP: Bayne put on a quality showing last weekend in the He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra. After qualifying 12th, Bayne methodically worked his way into the top-five en route to a pair of fifth place finishes in both stages. Through strategy, Bayne and the No. 19 crew managed to get as high as second place during the final stage, but fresher tires proved invaluable as Bayne ultimately finished seventh on the night. The strong and consistent run moved the No. 19 up to fourth in the Owner’s Points standings with two races remaining in the Round of 12.

RACING FOR A CHAMPIONSHIP: The No. 19 continues their push for an Owner’s Championship this weekend in Texas, the second race in the NXS Round of 12. The collective effort from the seven different drivers to pilot the No. 19 this year has led the car to fourth in the standings heading into this weekend. Currently, the No. 19 has just an 18-point cushion over the cutoff line, making this weekend a crucial moment in the team’s championship journey. With Bayne, Myatt Snider, and Joe Graf Jr. slated to run the rest of the season, the fight for the owner’s championship is in their hands.

ON THE PITBOX: Bayne will work alongside storied NXS crew chief Jason Ratcliff, who sat atop the pit box of the No.18 Toyota GR Supra for Bayne last year and has led the charge for the No.19 throughout the 2023 season. The duo immediately clicked last season as they kicked off their rapport with a third place in Fontana and continued to impress with two runner-up performances in Nashville and Loudon. Out of all drivers with at least nine starts in 2022, Bayne posted the second-best average finish (8.0) under Ratcliff’s leadership. Ratcliff is in his 18th season under the JGR banner. He won the 2009 Xfinity Championship in tandem with Kyle Busch after an eight-win season. The championship-winning crew chief has 56 Xfinity wins, including three this year with Ryan Truex, Ty Gibbs, and Denny Hamlin. He also has 15 NCS wins as crew chief between two former JGR drivers – Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano.

THE 19 IN 2023: The JGR No. 19 will have a rotating schedule of drivers throughout the 2023 season. Drivers who have raced the No. 19 as of Texas are Myatt Snider, Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Ryan Truex, Denny Hamlin, Joe Graf Jr., and Bayne. With three wins on the year from Truex, Gibbs, and Hamlin, the group of drivers have carried the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra to fourth in the owners’ points standings.

JGR AT TEXAS: In 113 cumulative starts at Texas Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing has collected 16 NXS wins, with the most recent coming in 2021 with John Hunter Nemechek. Additionally, the team has combined for 44 top-fives, 72 top-10s, 2837 laps led, and 10 poles since their first NXS race at the track in 1998.