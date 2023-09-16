RCR NXS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

“It was a tough way to start the race tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway. The handling of our Whelen Chevrolet wasn't great in Stage 1, putting us a lap down. We had to fight hard to get it back. Our Chevrolet had good speed at times, but we really struggled at the beginning of a run. That last run, I should have been eighth or ninth. I picked a couple of wrong lanes and got stuck in traffic. Overall, a frustrating first race into the NASCAR Playoffs but to leave with an 11th-place finish is a plus. We have a lot of work ahead of us. It's not from a lack of effort, because everyone at Richard Childress Racing is working hard. We just have to be better moving forward. I’m going to talk to Austin (Hill). I know he’s going to be extremely frustrated, and he probably should be. Obviously, I didn’t mean to hit him in the left rear coming off the corner. We just came together. It’s on me, since I was at the bottom. We will have a conversation about it and move on." -Sheldon Creed