RCR NXS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

RCR NXS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Rebound to Capture 11th-Place Finish at Bristol Motor Speedway
 

“It was a tough way to start the race tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway. The handling of our Whelen Chevrolet wasn't great in Stage 1, putting us a lap down. We had to fight hard to get it back. Our Chevrolet had good speed at times, but we really struggled at the beginning of a run. That last run, I should have been eighth or ninth. I picked a couple of wrong lanes and got stuck in traffic. Overall, a frustrating first race into the NASCAR Playoffs but to leave with an 11th-place finish is a plus. We have a lot of work ahead of us. It's not from a lack of effort, because everyone at Richard Childress Racing is working hard. We just have to be better moving forward. I’m going to talk to Austin (Hill). I know he’s going to be extremely frustrated, and he probably should be. Obviously, I didn’t mean to hit him in the left rear coming off the corner. We just came together. It’s on me, since I was at the bottom. We will have a conversation about it and move on."

 

-Sheldon Creed

Contact in Stage Three Ends Race Early for Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Team at Bristol Motor Speedway
 

“Overall, it was a tough day for our No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics team. During practice, our Chevrolet was solid, but from qualifying on, it was a struggle. We battled hard in the first stage to not go a lap down and finally got some track position towards the end of Stage 2. The car was loose on entry, a touch tight across the middle, and would lose right rear drive on exit. Unfortunately, the contact in Stage 3 ended our night early. I hate it for my No. 21 Richard Childress Racing guys and the Bennett folks who were here at the track celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. We will go back to work at the shop this week and get ready for Texas.” 

 

-Austin Hill

