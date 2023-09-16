NXS: Justin Allgaier leads most laps enroute to first Xfinity Series win at Bristol in 13 years

On a night that NASCAR had already announced earlier in the day the Cup race for Saturday night would be moved up due to rain while coming to green, rain would rear its head under the pace laps as the field would be coming to green.

However, NASCAR would move forward, and the race would go green with Custer holding the lead over Berry who quickly got in trouble on the backstretch then got stuck out there eventually falling outside the top-five within just a matter of laps.

Nearly halfway through the first stage Custer would continue to pace the field and put nearly half the field a lap down as Allgaier would begin working himself through the top-five getting around both Sammy Smith and Nemechek to take over the second spot.

After 70 laps Dale Jr. making one of his once-a-year appearances in the Xfinity would work himself inside the top-10 after battling with Berry who had started on the outside pole and Ryan Sieg.

Stage one would come to an end with the way it started with Cole Custer taking home the opening stage win over Allgaier, Jones, Nemechek and Bayne. The stage would also go caution-free for the first time since the advent of stage racing.

On the restart two teammates in Allgaier and Jones would bang fenders in front of their team owner as they battled for the second spot. Eventually, Jones would make the pass but would sustain a left rear tire rub on the car.

Allgaier would get back around Jones for the second spot but this time bringing Dale Jr. along for the party to run down Custer for the lead, doing so just laps later in what would be the first change in the lead of the night.

While closing in on the halfway point of the race, Mosack would check up into the rear of Graf car on the frontstretch, sending him spinning down into turn one bringing out the second caution of the night.

Yet just prior to the caution playoff driver Parker Kligerman would take his car to the garage with an issue when he said he lost brakes. While behind the wall the team would find a spindle on the wheel would be the issue.

Stage two would end when Mayer and Berry would bang fenders going down the front before Berry would shoot straight up the track into Mayer collecting a third teammate Jones and Ryan Sieg.

Berry would stop his car with flames pouring from under the front hood ending another playoff driver’s night early along with JR Motorsports driver Mayer who sustained too much damage to continue. Jones would eventually continue after making repairs five laps later, but it wouldn’t last as Jones would eventually take the car to the garage ending his night.

Allgaier would take the second stage victory home over Custer, A. Hill, Dale Jr., and Bayne.

With just over 100 laps to go Kligerman who had a spindle issue on the car sending him to the garage would return to the race 51 laps down but enough time to pass the two playoff cars of Mayer and Berry scoring critical points.

Caution would once again be displayed for yet another teammate on teammate contact with Creed hooking the rear of Austin Hill sending him spinning down the front and into the outside wall.

After nearly taking the lead and battling with the top-four cars on the restart Dale Jr. night would end when he would radio his team saying there was smoke in the car then fire. Earnhardt Jr. would bring his car to pit road with 29 laps remaining ending his night at Bristol.

With 11 to go after nearly two dozen laps, Allgaier would finally get around Hemric and take control of the lead taking it all the way to the finish for his 22nd Xfinity Series career win and first time in victory lane at Bristol since 2010 and the first playoff driver to secure a spot in the next round of the playoffs.

During the post-race interview Allgaier would announce he had signed onto one more year at JR Motorsports in 2024.

Rounding out the top-five would be Hemric, Nemechek, Custer and C. Smith.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series moves onto Texas Motor Speedway next Saturday, September 23rd at 3:30 p.m. on USA.