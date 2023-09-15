Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Bristol Motor Speedway

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Alsco Uniforms

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs; Round of 12



News and Notes:



- Playoffs: The opening round of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs begin at Bristol Motor Speedway Friday night with the Food City 300. Entering the event Burton is seeded in the 10th position with his collection of a race win and playoff points accumulated throughout the regular season. The first round of Playoffs includes Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and the elimination race of the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval before the Playoff field is cut down to eight competitors.





- Practice; After technical inspection on Friday morning, Burton and the No. 27 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet will hit the famed half-mile high banked concrete oval of Bristol Motor Speedway at 2:52 PM ET on Friday afternoon for a brief 20-minute practice session. NXS practice will be split into two different groups, Burton is scheduled to be a part of the second group. Coverage of practice will air LIVE USA Network and on the NBC Sports App.





– Starting Position; Directly after practice at 3:10 PM ET, Burton and his No 27 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet will line up to qualify for starting position in the Food City 300. In 2023, short-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for two laps. Burton will roll off 33rd for his qualifying laps based the Round of 12 playoff cars and positioning in the performance-based matrix factoring owner points, driver points, race finish, and fastest lap of the previous week. With 39 cars entered, one will miss the race. Coverage of qualifying will air LIVE on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.





– Bristol Motor Speedway Stats; Friday nights NXS Food City 300 will mark Burton’s eighth NXS start at Bristol Motor Speedway. In seven previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 21.0 with a 89.7% lap completion rate completing 1800 laps of the possible 2006. With a total of seven laps lead Burton has earned one Top-Ten finish in 2020 and three Top-15 finishes.



Featured Partners





- Alsco Uniforms; Alsco Uniforms is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit Alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best-kept secret.







Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Bristol Motor Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

- Practice; After technical inspection on Friday morning, Retzlaff and the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet will hit the half-mile high banked concrete oval nicknamed “The Last Great Coliseum” at 2:52 PM ET on Friday afternoon for a brief 20-minute practice session. NXS practice will be split into two different groups, Retzlaff is scheduled to be a part of the second group. Coverage of practice will air LIVE USA Network and on the NBC Sports App.









– Starting Position; Directly after practice at 3:10 PM ET, Retzlaff and his No 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet will line up to qualify for starting position in the Food City 300. In 2023, short-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for two laps. Retzlaff will roll off 23rd for his qualifying laps based on the performance-based matrix factoring owner points, driver points, race finish, and fastest lap of the previous week. With 39 cars entered, one will miss the race. Coverage of qualifying will air LIVE on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.



Bristol Motor Speedway Stats; Friday night’s Food City 300 will mark Retzlaff’s debut at the 0.5-mile East Tennessee oval.



Featured Partner







- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31

