RCR NXS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

RCR NXS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

Fifth Consecutive Top-10 Finish Propels Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen - National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Team to NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Berth
 

3rd

16th

8th

"I had a very fast Whelen - National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway. It was a little eventful to start the day, but to leave here with three top-five and four top-10 finishes in the last four weeks is something to be proud of for this No. 2 team. I feel like we are getting better and better every week and our Camaros are getting faster too. Overall, we struggled on the short run today. I would fall back and slide around. After 20-25 laps, I was able to put the throttle down off the corner and run to the wall. When other cars would fall off, I could make up a lot of time and pick off cars as soon as I catch them. It's now time to start the Playoffs and focus on the final seven races. I feel good about where our Richard Childress Racing team is currently."

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Team Win NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship with Fifth-Place Finish at Kansas Speedway
 

5th

9th

2nd

"Really proud of our No. 21 Richard Childress Racing team for winning the regular season championship and securing those extra bonus points. The extra bonus points are huge and it equates to winning three races, which will help in the big picture. We had to fight hard for it today though. For whatever reason during the long run in the third stage before the last restart, we got the car free and I thought that was the best our car was on the long run speed. I didn't think I was pushing the car that hard; just tried to run a solid pace and not slip the right front or right rear, but we lost the handle at the very end on our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet. We were really loose on entry, with four wheel slid across the middle, and couldn't touch the throttle on exit. Just really, really loose on exit. We have some work to do come Playoff time if we want to win the championship, but we will go back to the drawing board and figure out how to be better. Overall, proud to battle with this group and we will keep pushing the final seven weeks."

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

