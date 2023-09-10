RCR NXS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

"Really proud of our No. 21 Richard Childress Racing team for winning the regular season championship and securing those extra bonus points. The extra bonus points are huge and it equates to winning three races, which will help in the big picture. We had to fight hard for it today though. For whatever reason during the long run in the third stage before the last restart, we got the car free and I thought that was the best our car was on the long run speed. I didn't think I was pushing the car that hard; just tried to run a solid pace and not slip the right front or right rear, but we lost the handle at the very end on our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet. We were really loose on entry, with four wheel slid across the middle, and couldn't touch the throttle on exit. Just really, really loose on exit. We have some work to do come Playoff time if we want to win the championship, but we will go back to the drawing board and figure out how to be better. Overall, proud to battle with this group and we will keep pushing the final seven weeks." -Austin Hill