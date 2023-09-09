Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Kansas Speedway; September 9, 2023

Track; Kansas Speedway - Oval (1.5-Miles)

Race: Kansas Lottery 300; 200 Laps –45/45/110; 300 Miles

Date/Broadcast: September 9, 2023 2:00 PM/CT (3:00 PM/ET)

TV: NBC, and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram , and X





Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 Bommarito.com / FVP

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Kansas Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

- Practice; After a full afternoon of NASCAR technical inspection on Friday, Parker Retzlaff driving the No. 31 Bommarito.com/ FVP Chevrolet is scheduled to take to the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway for a scheduled 20-minute practice session on Saturday morning. NASCAR Xfinity Series practice for the Kansas Lottery 300 will be shown in its entirety on USA Network and NBC Sports App.









– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday afternoons Kansas Lottery 300. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Retzlaff will roll off 29th to record his lap. With 39 cars entered, one car will miss the race. In continuation from Practice, Qualifying will also be shown on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.



Kansas Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 will mark Retzlaff’s debut at the 1.5-mile Kansas oval.



Featured Partner







- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







- FVP; Launched in 2005, FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.



The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals. At FVP, customer service representatives are part-smart and they understand exactly what your customers need. REACH FOR WHAT WORKS.



For more information on the FVP, visit them online at FVPParts.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, X, and Instagram.





Jeb Burton – No. 31 Bommarito.com / TORQ Distribution

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Kansas Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram News and Notes: - Practice; After a full afternoon of NASCAR technical inspection on Friday, Jeb Burton driving the No. 27 Bommarito.com / TORQ Distribution Chevrolet is scheduled to take to the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway for a scheduled 20-minute practice session on Saturday morning. NASCAR Xfinity Series practice for the Kansas Lottery 300 will be shown in its entirety on USA Network and NBC Sports App.





– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday afternoons Kansas Lottery 300. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Burton is scheduled log his lap 28th just in front of his teammate. With 39 cars entered, one car will miss the race. In continuation from Practice, Qualifying will also be shown on USA Network and the NBC Sports App





– Kansas Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS Kansas Lottery 300 will mark Burton’s third NXS start at Kansas Speedway. In two previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 25.0 with a 85.7% lap completion rate completing 251 laps of the possible 293. In his debut at Kansas in 2021 Burton would qualify in the 11th position and come away with a 12th place finish at the conclusion of the 200-lap race. The following year driving for a new team Burton would start in the 19th position and would be credited with 38th after only completing 51-laps after an engine would expire. Burton has also made three truck starts at Kansas Speedway with a best of 6th coming in 2014.



Featured Partners









For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







- TORQ Distribution; Torq Distribution is committed to partnering with clients in the automotive industry to drive PROFITABLITY! We are a distributor of BG Products, the industry leader in fluid maintenance. TORQ also offers TOFF Spray on Bedliners, detail products, and all your shop supply needs. We don’t stop there. We can add other revenue streams aimed at increasing overall profitability in automotive service centers. The more you increase TORQ, the more you increase performance! Visit Torqdist.com for more information.

JAR PR