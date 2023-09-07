Nick Leitz Gears Up for Xfinity Series Debut in No. 38 RSS Racing Ford Mustang at Kansas Speedway

Meet Nick: Nick Leitz, an accomplished Late Model standout and part-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series driver is poised to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Kansas Speedway this weekend for RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers.

Leitz, a native of Chesapeake, Va. invades the NASCAR Xfinity Series scene after making two Truck Series starts earlier this season for Young’s Motorsports at Kansas Speedway and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway respectively.

Leitz impressed delivering two top-21 finishes with a best result of 19th at the 1.33-mile Nashville Superspeedway in June.

In addition to Kansas and Nashville, Leitz is slated to drive the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in October.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers and Leitz welcome Support a Teacher as the primary partner on the No. 38 Ford Mustang for this weekend’s race.

The “Support A Teacher” campaign is an organization that brings awareness to teachers all over America, advocating for education, funding, supplying donations, and showing overall appreciation for their work, which helps create a positive classroom environment.

In addition to Support a Teacher, Leitz is partnering with his long-time sponsor, Precision Measurements Inc. (PMI).

PMI is a full-service, government-focused, Land Surveying firm, established in 1995, providing surveying services nationally and internationally, with offices throughout Virginia, as well as in Baltimore, Maryland and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Nick Leitz Truck Series Stats: Truck Series rookie Nick Leitz, 26, native returned to the Truck Series scene in 2023 after a three-race stint in 2022 with Reaume Brothers Racing at Nashville (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway respectively.

Nashville marked Leitz’s fifth career Truck Series start.

Nick Leitz Xfinity Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway will mark the Virginian’s inaugural Xfinity debut at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Leitz, however, does have one prior Truck Series start in Kansas City in May finishing 21st after starting 31st for Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Nick Leitz’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 289th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday and his sixth at Kansas Speedway.

In his previous 288 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Leitz has three teammates at RSS Racing.

Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 Sci Apps Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 29 RSS Racing Ford Mustang and CJ McLaughlin will drive the No. 28 RSS Racing Ford Mustang.

Ryan Sieg is set to make his 327th career Xfinity Series start overall and 12th at Kansas.

Kyle Sieg is poised to make his 43rd career Xfinity Series start and first at Kansas.

CJ McLaughlin is ready for his 36th career Xfinity Series start and third at Kansas.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Nick Leitz, please visit NickLeitzRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Nick Leitz) and follow him on Instagram (@nickleitz) and X | Twitter (@NickLeitz_).

For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and X | Twitter (@RSS283839).