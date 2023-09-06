Joe Graf Jr. / No. 19 RUT Testosterone Booster Toyota GR Supra Preview - Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

No. 19 RUT Testosterone Booster Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

GRAF JR. AT KANSAS: Joe Graf Jr. will return to the No.19 RUT Testosterone Booster Toyota GR Supra for the fifth time this season in the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. In three prior NXS starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, Graf Jr. has posted a best finish of 28 th . The 25-year-old New Jersey native also has two ARCA Menards Series starts, highlighted by a ninth-place finish in 2019.

Joe Graf Jr. will return to the No.19 RUT Testosterone Booster Toyota GR Supra for the fifth time this season in the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. In three prior NXS starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, Graf Jr. has posted a best finish of 28 . The 25-year-old New Jersey native also has two ARCA Menards Series starts, highlighted by a ninth-place finish in 2019. PREVIOUSLY AT JGR: Graf Jr. had a strong run going in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota GR Supra last time out at New Hampshire, only to have it end abruptly in a late-race incident. After starting 19 th , Graf Jr. worked his way up to a seventh-place finish at the end of stage two. In stage three, Graf Jr. used strategy to get to the front and lead a career-high eight laps. Unfortunately, a late-race wreck on lap 196 ended Graf Jr.’s day early, resulting in a 29 th place finish.

Graf Jr. had a strong run going in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota GR Supra last time out at New Hampshire, only to have it end abruptly in a late-race incident. After starting 19 , Graf Jr. worked his way up to a seventh-place finish at the end of stage two. In stage three, Graf Jr. used strategy to get to the front and lead a career-high eight laps. Unfortunately, a late-race wreck on lap 196 ended Graf Jr.’s day early, resulting in a 29 place finish. ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jason Ratcliff will oversee the No. 19 team and its driver rotation in 2023. Ratcliff is in his 18 th season under the JGR banner. He won the 2009 Xfinity Championship in tandem with Kyle Busch after an eight-win season. The championship-winning crew chief has 56 Xfinity wins, including three this year with Ryan Truex, Ty Gibbs, and Denny Hamlin. He also has 15 NCS wins as crew chief between two former JGR drivers – Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano.

Crew Chief Jason Ratcliff will oversee the No. 19 team and its driver rotation in 2023. Ratcliff is in his 18 season under the JGR banner. He won the 2009 Xfinity Championship in tandem with Kyle Busch after an eight-win season. The championship-winning crew chief has 56 Xfinity wins, including three this year with Ryan Truex, Ty Gibbs, and Denny Hamlin. He also has 15 NCS wins as crew chief between two former JGR drivers – Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano. NO. 19 IN 2023: The JGR No. 19 will have a rotating schedule of drivers throughout the 2023 season. Drivers who have raced the No. 19 as of Kansas are Myatt Snider, Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Ryan Truex, Trevor Bayne, Denny Hamlin, and Graf Jr.. With three wins on the year from Truex, Gibbs, and Hamlin, the group of drivers have carried the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra to ninth in the owners’ points standings.

The JGR No. 19 will have a rotating schedule of drivers throughout the 2023 season. Drivers who have raced the No. 19 as of Kansas are Myatt Snider, Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Ryan Truex, Trevor Bayne, Denny Hamlin, and Graf Jr.. With three wins on the year from Truex, Gibbs, and Hamlin, the group of drivers have carried the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra to ninth in the owners’ points standings. JGR AT KANSAS: Joe Gibbs Racing has 11 Xfinity Series wins at Kansas Speedway. In 61 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 20 top-five finishes, 35 top-tens, six pole awards, and 1,286 laps led. The list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Kansas in the NXS includes Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Brandon Jones, Joey Logano, and Matt Kenseth

Joe Gibbs Racing has 11 Xfinity Series wins at Kansas Speedway. In 61 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 20 top-five finishes, 35 top-tens, six pole awards, and 1,286 laps led. The list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Kansas in the NXS includes Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Brandon Jones, Joey Logano, and Matt Kenseth FOLLOW ALONG:Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Truex’s 2023 season.

X: @JoeGrafJr I Facebook: Joe Graf Jr. I Instagram: @JoeGrafJr

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, September 9, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Joe Graf Jr., Driver of the No. 19 RUT Testosterone Booster Toyota GR Supra

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the 19. We ran well at New Hampshire and even though it didn’t end up how we wanted, it still built some momentum. We had some strong runs at some intermediates earlier in the year as well, so I’m hoping that will translate over to this upcoming weekend at Kansas. I know Jason (Ratcliff) knows his way around this place so I’m excited to go out there and put on a show.”

JGR PR