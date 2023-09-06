Diamond Door to Sponsor Ellis and the no.43 Chevy at Bristol Motor Speedway

With great excitement, Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to unveil Diamond Door as the premier sponsor for Ryan Ellis and the No.43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevy Camaro, making its debut appearance at the upcoming Food City 300. Set to hit the track at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15th, this race marks the inaugural event of the highly anticipated 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.

Diamond Door, an ASSA ABLOY company, is your one-stop shop for panel overhead doors and coiling aluminum shutter doors. Diamond Door has the most extensive range of roll-up door products in the United States. With such a diverse range of products and an outstanding design and engineering staff, Diamond Door can design and manufacture a roll-up door for almost any requirement.

While the primary focus of products is for the work truck industry, Diamond Door also designs and manufactures roll-up doors for many special applications such as point-of-purchase displays, counter shutters, military containers and pit carts, special medical equipment, pull-behind trailers, and many more. Call us with your idea, and we will help you design a solution. We use 3D SolidWorks to design your door.

“I’m really excited to welcome Diamond Door to NASCAR, especially at a venue as prestigious as Bristol,” said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43 Diamond Door Chevy Camaro. “The partnership is a phenomenal fit with so many NASCAR fans working in the transportation industry. I’m really looking forward to meeting the Diamond Door team at the upcoming race. The racecar looks amazing, and I know it’ll shine under the lights of the “The Last Great Colosseum”! We’re really hoping to deliver a great event on and off the track for the Diamond Door group, with hopes to grow this partnership into 2024.”

"Exciting times ahead!" said Stephanie Correa, Business Director at Diamond Door. "This partnership is a testament to the shared vision and commitment to excellence. A clear demonstration of how working together can create opportunities. It is a win-win for everyone involved. Honored to support #43!”

The No.43 Diamond Door Chevy will also be sponsored by Heartbeat Hot Sauce - who has sponsored Ellis in many events throughout 2022 and 2023. Fans of Heartbeat Hot Sauce can order their products online - including a limited edition “NASCAR No.44 Red Habanero” flavor - commemorating their first race in NASCAR at Talladega last year.

Ryan Ellis PR