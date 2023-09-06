Stewart-Haas Racing: Kansas NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

The Xfinity Series is heading to Kansas for the first time in 2023 as you had an off weekend when the Cup and Truck Series visited the track in May. How are you preparing for the final race of the regular season? “Overall, there are going to be guys who are a little bit desperate going into the Kansas race. It’s the final race of the regular season and the final playoff spots are so close in points. They’ll be racing extremely hard, and we want to play it smart as to not put ourselves in a bad situation. At the same time, though, we have to go out there and try to win. It will help make us more solidified in the playoffs and give us more playoff points. We can’t back down and ride around just because we’re locked into the playoffs. Every weekend we show up ready to race for a win, and that’s just what we’ll do this weekend.” We’re one race away from the NASCAR Playoffs where the real race for the championship begins. What do you need to win a championship this season? “I think it’s a lot about not making mistakes in the playoffs. You’re going to have a few teams that take themselves out with mistakes and you never want to be that team. We have to be able to put some solid races together to make it through each round. There are only three races per round, so a mistake could cost you a chance to advance. From there, you still have to have solid speed and a smart strategy. The entire field resets and you’re all kind of on equal ground. It’s why those playoff points are so important. We have to be smart and fast. I know that this No. 00 Haas Automation team can get it done, though.”