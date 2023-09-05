Tweaker Energy to Join DGM Racing and Kyle Weatherman

DGM Racing and Kyle Weatherman welcome Tweaker Energy to the team’s No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Kansas Speedway this weekend.

As a dominant force in the energy drink industry, Tweaker Energy is thrilled to take a spin with a competitive driver and hard-working team. With a passion for adrenaline, a racing partnership is a natural fit for the brand.

“My work as a driver doesn’t end when I leave the track! Throughout a typical week I spend countless hours working on racecars, studying and preparing for upcoming races, and mastering my craft through simulation training opportunities,” Kyle Weatherman shares. “The racing industry never sleeps, but thankfully Tweaker Energy gives me the extra boost of energy I need to help me chase my dreams and grow my career on and off the track.”

As part of the partnership, Tweaker Energy and Weatherman launched a giveaway on social media for one fan to receive two VIP Pit Passes to the NXS race in Kansas City. Monday evening Weatherman announced Kansas City local, Michael Beukel as the lucky winner.

“I can’t wait to see Tweaker Energy on a racecar again, and I am looking forward to a great race as we get the chance to showcase our brand and build connections with the loyal fans that love NASCAR,” said Tweaker Energy’s Sr. Vice President of Sales, Paul Marsh. “As we make our return to the sport, we couldn’t be more energized to join forces with Kyle Weatherman and DGM Racing!”

The Kansas Lottery 300 is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. Practice and qualifying will take place Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. ET. Practice and qualifying will be televised live on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.

DGM Racing PR