" Since I first raced there in a Truck, Kansas has been one of my favorite mile-and-a-half tracks. I’ve run well there in the past, and feel like I know what I’m looking for as far as handling in the race car. With it being the last race of the regular season, we’ll certainly leave it all out there and do whatever we can to steal a win. I’m excited for the challenge!"

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra