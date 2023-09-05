20 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

John Hunter Nemechek captured his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Kansas Speedway in October 2018. That day, he started 13th and led 64 laps on the way to victory lane. Nemechek has been exceptional at Kansas in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with one win, five finishes of sixth or better, two pole awards, and 107 laps led in six career starts. Last September, he started on the pole, won both stages, and led 88 of 134 laps on the way to winning the Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile tri-oval. DARLINGTON RECAP: Nemechek claimed his second pole award of the season and a pair of stage wins last Saturday at Darlington Raceway. On the day, he led a race-high 99 of 148 laps before ultimately finishing third.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns 11 Xfinity Series wins at Kansas Speedway. In 61 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 20 top-five finishes, 35 top-10s, six pole awards, and 1,286 laps led. The list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Kansas includes Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Brandon Jones, Joey Logano, and Matt Kenseth.

What are your expectations going to Kansas this weekend?

“Kansas is a place I always look forward to going to. It’s definitely a special place to me being where I got my first Xfinity win and I’ve had some really strong runs there in the Truck Series. I feel really good about our chances this weekend. We still have a shot at the regular season championship, so we’re going to have to start up front and get a lot of stage points to put some pressure on Austin (Hill), but anything is possible in these races. Overall, we want to have a solid day and hopefully we can get some more playoff points to put ourselves in as good of a spot as possible heading into next week.”

