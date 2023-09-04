Kansasland Tire and American Racing Wheels Partner to Sponsor Ellis and the no.43 Chevy in Kansas

Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that Kansasland Tire, American Racing Wheels will sponsor the No.43 Chevy Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season finale, the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. They’ll be joined by secondary sponsors, Dakota Riggers and Preferred Asphalt & Sealcoating.

Kansasland Tire has sponsored Ellis multiple times in NASCAR since 2019 and also has sponsored the 33-year-old NASCAR veteran at the Chili Bowl Nationals and other dirt events.

Kansasland Tire is your Kansas headquarters for tires and wheels, automotive services, and commercial/farm services. Their team keeps you rolling at 25 locations in Kansas, and 50 stores total across five states. They stock a large selection of tires from major brands like Goodyear, Michelin, Cooper, Armstrong, Kelly, and Mastercraft. Kansasland has you covered, from oil changes and brake repairs to wheel alignments and roadside assistance.

The partnership with the No.43 Alpha Prime team points to Kansasland’s relationship with American Racing Custom Wheels. American Racing’s line of custom semi-truck wheels is now available in all commercial service locations along with our sister locations, including Nebraskaland, Coloradoland, and McWhorter Tire locations in Texas.

“This is such a cool partnership. There’s so much to love about this car - from how it looks to the companies that tie it together. I’ve worked with Kansasland for many years now, and it’s been great to grow that relationship into a full primary sponsorship with Alpha Prime. Kansasland and their other brands, like Nebraskaland, Coloradoland, and McWhorter Tire, have been growing throughout the Midwest, and we’re proud to be a small part of their business,” said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43 Kansasland Tire Chevy Camaro.

"We are excited to partner with two iconic brands in the car industry - American Racing Wheels and Hoonigan on this unique paint scheme to sponsor Ryan Ellis at our home track," said Josh Dowell, Head of Motorsports Marketing at Kansasland Tire.

American Racing Wheels are designed for the industry’s best, by the industry’s best. American Racing has earned the trust of some of the most discerning critics in the automotive industry. Since our industry-defining introduction in 1956, American Racing Wheels has been a leader in automotive performance, style, and culture. Forged custom semi-wheels that combine the best of both worlds, ultra-custom styling with industry-leading load capacity, all backed by a brand name. Their decades of heritage in American motorsports made them the household name customers know and trust.

The No.43 Chevy will also be sponsored by Dakota Riggers, who offers the widest selection of tools and fall protection equipment for your business. Dakota Riggers is a one-stop shop for all kinds of tools and rigging products. Established in 1982, Dakota Riggers always strives to provide our customers with top-notch customer service, great pricing, and the most complete selection of tools, rigging, and fall protection in the Midwest. Their team is constantly expanding their product lines, continually adding new products to meet their customer's needs.

Preferred Asphalt & Sealcoating, another new sponsor to Ellis and the No.43 team, is a locally owned and operated asphalt and concrete company. Their team provides commercial and residential paving services, from tearouts to sealing and overlays. Preferred Asphalt & Sealcoating will help you save time and money. They serve homes and businesses throughout Grandview, MO, and the surrounding communities with projects of any size.

KANSAS TUNE-IN INFORMATION:

The action from Kansas kicks off Saturday, September 9th, 2023, with a full day of on-track action. Practice begins at 9:05 a.m. CT, with qualifying following at 9:35 a.m. CT. The green flag on the regular season finale, the Kansas Lottery 300, drops at 2:00 pm CT / 3:00 pm ET with coverage on NBC. Radio coverage can be found on MRN and SiriusXM

