No. 20 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

NEMECHEK AT DARLINGTON: John Hunter Nemechek has posted three consecutive top-10 finishes in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Darlington Raceway. Earlier this season, Nemechek won the pole and stage two and was leading on the final lap before spinning exiting turn four. He ultimately finished fifth following a thrilling battle with eventual winner Kyle Larson.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns 11 Xfinity Series wins at Darlington Raceway. In 83 combined starts at the Track Too Tough to Tame, the organization has tallied 37 top-five finishes, 52 top-10s, nine pole awards, and 1,381 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Brandon Jones, Bobby Labonte, Joey Logano, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at Darlington. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for Saturday, September 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra

Talk about going to Darlington this weekend…

“I’m looking forward to going back to Darlington. We feel like we let one get away from us there in the spring, so we have some unfinished business. I have a lot of confidence about going there and getting some momentum going. This next stretch of races shapes up really well for our team, so I’m excited about that as we get closer to the playoffs in a few weeks.”

