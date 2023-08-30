Booze Pops back with Jeremy Clements Racing at Darlington

Jeremy Clements Racing is ready to cool down the start of Labor Day weekend at the Lady in Black. As Booze Pops out of Charleston, SC, returns as primary sponsor at The Track Too Tough Too Tame. The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will take place this Saturday September, 2nd at Darlington Raceway.



“This last month has really been challenging for us and what better way to get back on track is here at our home track and with our great South Carolina partner Booze Pops.” said Clements.

“Having Woody and his team not only on the car but at the track to help the Fans cool down is going to make for a fun weekend. Plus, I can’t thank Woody enough for the tremendous support to JCR over the last three years as well as his dedication in giving back to our Veterans is unmatched. I can’t wait to take the #51 Booze Pops Chevy Hot Rod to the front.” Clements went on to say.



Joining Booze Pops as associate sponsors will be: RE Goodson, One Stop Convenience Stores, Fox Sports Spartanburg, Spartan Waste, Whitetail Smokeless, Matman Designs, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, E3 Spark Plugs, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX



RACE PREVIEW

Track: Darlington Raceway

Race: Sport Clips 200

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 3:30 pm EST on USA

FAST FACTS

Best Start 12th - 5/2021

Best Finish 6th – 5/2021

17th career start at Darlington

