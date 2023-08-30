Wednesday, Aug 30

Booze Pops back with Jeremy Clements Racing at Darlington

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, Aug 30 52
Booze Pops back with Jeremy Clements Racing at Darlington

Jeremy Clements Racing is ready to cool down the start of Labor Day weekend at the Lady in Black.   As Booze Pops out of Charleston, SC, returns as primary sponsor at The Track Too Tough Too Tame. The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will take place this Saturday September, 2nd at Darlington Raceway.


“This last month has really been challenging for us and what better way to get back on track is here at our home track and with our great South Carolina partner Booze Pops.” said Clements.  

“Having Woody and his team not only on the car but at the track to help the Fans cool down is going to make for a fun weekend. Plus, I can’t thank Woody enough for the tremendous support to JCR over the last three years as well as his dedication in giving back to our Veterans is unmatched.  I can’t wait to take the #51 Booze Pops Chevy Hot Rod to the front.” Clements went on to say. 
 
Joining Booze Pops as associate sponsors will be:  RE Goodson, One Stop Convenience Stores, Fox Sports Spartanburg, Spartan Waste, Whitetail Smokeless, Matman Designs, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, E3 Spark Plugs, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX 
  

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Darlington Raceway 

Race: Sport Clips 200

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023 

Broadcast Information – TV: 3:30 pm EST on USA

 

FAST FACTS

 Best Start 12th - 5/2021

 Best Finish 6th – 5/2021

 17th career start at Darlington

 

JCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Sammy Smith - No. 18 TMC Toyota GR Supra Preview - Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 250 at Darlington Raceway John Hunter Nemechek ­– No. 20 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra Preview – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.