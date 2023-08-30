RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Darlington Raceway

"I’ve really been looking forward to getting back to Darlington. The spring race was my first time ever at the track, and I thought it was a blast. We dialed our No. 26 GR Supra in for Stage 3 and had the pace to run up front. We finished in the Top-10, but I think we have the potential to build even further on that now that I have a race under my belt there. We only have two chances left to win and lock ourselves into the Playoffs, so we’re going to leave it all out there this weekend."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 CRUSH Lime Margarita GR Supra