Big Machine Racing - Darlington Advance

Overview
Event: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
Date: Saturday September 2, 2023
Time: 3:30 p.m. eastern
Location: Darlington Raceway 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, SC 29532
Layout: 1.366 mile “egg-shaped” oval “The Track Too Tough To Tame”
Banking: Turns 1 and 2 are 25 degrees, Turns 3 and 4 are 23 degrees, Front straight is 3 degrees and Back straight is 2 degrees.
Laps: 147
Miles: 200.8
Stage Lengths: 45/90/147
TV: USA Network
Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN. To find the station near you, click here.
Driver Points: 643, 10th place
News and notes:
"Our incredible run of races as we rumble towards the playoffs has created serious momentum for our team,” says Parker Kligerman. “This is a great way to head to Darlington, one of my favorite tracks, and we had great speed there in the spring. We have made other improvements from the spring that also give me confidence. The Summer of Spiked continues, and I know if we keep doing what we have been for the last 11 weeks, we can end this summer on a high note!"
6 top 10 finishes in a row.
For the season: 6 top 5 finishes and 12 top 10 finishes.
BMR PR