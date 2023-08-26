Justin Algaier had an eventful weekend to say the least. On Thursday, he along with four other Xfinity Series cars were penalized after failing pre race inspection, which led to him having to serve a pass through penalty on the first lap of Friday night’s Wawa 250. Despite all that, he survived a calm stage one and a chaotic stage two and three to pick up his first superspeedway race in his career.

“To come here to Daytona, to be here so many times and to be close to winning so many times - I even go back to the spring race. Depending on where the caution comes out, we might win or we might not. To be able to do it tonight with a photo finish like we did, such a great race car, such a great, great race, really, honestly, for us.”

Austin Hill and his RCR teammate Sheldon Creed were among the favorites to pick up the win at Daytona, but lady luck dealt them a bad hand as Hill would be involved in a late race crash, and Creed finished in second after losing to the No. 7 by 0.005 seconds.

There were six cautions for 32 laps in an event that ran 10 laps of overtime due to two late race yellows. The race took 2 hours, 21 minutes, and 9 minutes to complete with the green flag waving around 7:45 p.m. Eastern, and also saw 13 cars fall out of the race early due to either crashes or mechanical issues.

Next Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will race the Diamond Hill Plywood 200 at the Darlington Raceway, with the race airing at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on USA, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.