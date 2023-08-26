Grala Leads Toyota in Incident-Filled Daytona Event

Kaz Grala (20th) led Toyota in an incident filled race at Daytona International Speedway on Friday evening. All five Toyota drivers in the race were involved in accidents at some point of tonight’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona International Speedway

Race 22 of 33 – 250 miles, 100 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Justin Allgaier*

2nd, Sheldon Creed*

3rd, Daniel Hemric*

4th, Parker Kligerman*

5th, Cole Custer*

20th, KAZ GRALA

21st, SAMMY SMITH

28th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

29th, TREVOR BAYNE

37th, CONNOR MOSACK

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

KAZ GRALA, No. 26 Island Coastal Lager Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 20th

How was your race and what happened on that final lap?

“It was a good day. We did exactly what we were trying to do. It felt like we were pretty much in sync that whole race, and right where we wanted to be. At times, we that was safe, at times that was mixing it up. That had us in the right position there at the end when it mattered. We just got run over. Not really sure why, but unfortunately, that killed our finish, but we were going to have a good night. Proud of everyone at Sam Hunt Racing. Our superspeedway program hasn’t been very strong this year, but I felt like tonight was a massive step forward. I felt like we were competitive and could make the moves that we wanted to make there, so definitely a great job by everyone back at the team bringing a pretty good Supra. I wish we could have seen the checkered flag there instead of the white.”

SAMMY SMITH, No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 21st

Can you talk about the day as a whole?

“Yeah, it was really fun. Great job to all of my Pilot Flying J Toyota guys, Frankie (Kimmel, spotter). The car was phenomenal. I feel like it was the best speedway race I’ve had. I’m comfortable with the car, and Frankie and I were working really good together. It’s the last one of the year, so we will move to next year and learn from it.”

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 20 Yahoo Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 28th

What happened?

“I was just a bystander at the top, and nothing I could do to miss it. I was committed to the top lane after the damage that we got. I had a really good run going. I don’t know where we were running at that time, but we had some good momentum, and I want to say it was the 92 (Josh Williams) got turned and then I hit him square – just t-boned him. Just nowhere to go. That’s Daytona racing for you.”

What do you do these next two races, points race?

“Try and go win races. That’s about it – win stages, win races, try and get some more Playoff points. That is what we are here to do. I definitely think we can accomplish that.”

TREVOR BAYNE, No. 19 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 29th

Strong run, but it didn’t end the way you wanted.

“No, it didn’t. I feel like it was great day for us. I feel like we were pretty calm and collected in the first two stage. I went up and led some laps in stage two to show those guys that we were there, get them thinking about us a little bit. Backed up, got with our teammates, drove back up to the front with all three cars and eventually got the lead. With 10 to go, I was just evaluating how to make that last lap block. When we chose lanes, I knew the 21 (Austin Hill) behind me was a worst case scenario. He’s really aggressive. I knew he was going to pull of out lane as soon as he had a chance. Of course, he did. He pushed me, and when he got to my bumper and turned out of line, it got me kind of loose and I went up for the block and just got hooked. I could have stayed down probably, maybe, could have done something different there, but definitely would have lost the race either way, once he got me loose like that. Had to go for it. Just thankful to be here. Thankful for the opportunity that He Gets Us gave me to run this race. Hopefully, we showed them that we mean business.”

CONNOR MOSACK, No. 24 Toyota Racing Development Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 37th

What happened from your perspective?

“I just saw the replay. It kind of looked like the 78 (Anthony Alfredo) might have got loose on the bottom and got in the 9 (Brandon Jones). I was hoping they were going to go low. I was kind of committed to the top there, and then they came up in front of me. It is unfortunate – just didn’t really have anywhere to go. It is kind of just part of racing here. Thank you to Toyota, Sam Hunt Racing. The guys worked really hard on these cars. A rough couple of weeks for us, but I feel good about the rest of the year. We will head to Kansas.”

It was your first time here in the Xfinity Series, did you feel like you learned anything?

“Yeah, for sure. We kind of just rode around in the first stage. We were kind of loose in, and we were just managing that to get to the end of the first stage, where we could get a stop and make an adjustment, and I feel like it definitely fired off better there in the second stage, and we were just working our way through the field and I thought we were in a pretty good spot, but wrong place, wrong time.”

TRD PR