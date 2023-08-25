NXS: What to watch for in tonight's Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

Qualify and race: Heading into tonight’s Wawa 250 at Daytona the Xfinity Series will forego any practice and head straight into qualifying and race for the 250 miles of competition tonight that will add a dynamic into the race as teams will have little to go on when they roll to the green.

Austin Hill – After starting the season off with a bang winning the first race in the Xfintiy season, Hill is looking to return to victory lane and sweep the season at Daytona. Aside from winning the first race of the season, Hill also won at Daytona back in 2022. Hill is also one of only three winners in the field with Haley winning in 2020 and 2021 with Jeremy Clements winning the summer race in 2022.

Clinch Scenarios per NASCAR Stats:

Already Clinched

The following eight drivers have clinched a spot in the 12-driver postseason field: Austin Hill, John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith, Jeb Burton

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being 111 points above the 3rd winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Josh Berry or Daniel Hemric.

Josh Berry: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Sheldon Creed or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being 111 points above the 2nd winless driver in the standings.

Josh Berry: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Josh Berry, Daniel Hemric, Sheldon Creed, Riley Herbst, Parker Kligerman, Brandon Jones, Brett Moffitt, Kaz Grala, Parker Retzlaff, Ryan Sieg, Jeremy Clements, Anthony Alfredo, Josh Williams, Joe Graf Jr., Brennan Poole

Notes: Both Justin Haley and Ty Gibbs will enter the Xfinity Series along with their regularly scheduled Cup appearance on Saturday night in the Coke Zero 400.

Smith vs. Smith continue to battle for the rookie of the year with Chandler Smith winning in Richmond to lead the points with 651 over Sammy Smith winning back in Phoenix and 65 points behind in the standings.