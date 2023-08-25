Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Daytona International Speedway August NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Fitting In: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Friday night’s Wawa 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The race signifies the sixth race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue in the Finger Lakes region of New York, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Welcome Aboard: AM Racing and driver Brett Moffit welcome Wawa as the primary partner for Friday night’s Wawa 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. As part of their relationship with AM Racing, Wawa will promote its “Recharger” beverages, with Moffitt promoting the Dragon Burst flavor. Moffitt joins Xfinity Series drivers Natalie Decker, Joe Graf Jr., and J.J. Yeley who will all promote various recharger flavors in the final superspeedway race of the season. About Wawa: Wawa is a chain of more than 1000 convenience retail stores (over 750 offering gasoline), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh food service selection, including Wawa brands such as built-to-order hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, handcrafted beverages, on-the-go express case meals, Sizzlis (Wawa's take on a breakfast sandwich) and other everyday grocery and convenience items. Wawa Rechargers are a new product line offering an alternative to an energy drink or coffee. Rechargers are naturally caffeinated with Guayana, green coffee extract, ginseng, and coffeeberry. Customers can choose from bold, delicious flavors and lower-sugar options and customize with added immunity for the energy they need. The Dragon Burst flavor boasts Dragonfruit Lemonade and is available iced or frozen. Associate Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions as a major associate partner on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 24th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: Last weekend was another busy summer weekend for AM Racing. In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series team being in action at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, the ARCA Menards Series was taking on a doubleheader weekend at Watkins Glen and the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Driver Christian Rose banked two top-12 finishes and his ARCA rookie season presses on with his second start at The Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Conversely, AM Racing’s Dirt Division was victorious again at Lake View Motor Speedway. Overall, the Statesville, N.C.-based Dirt Division has nine victories thus far in 2023. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 69 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Wawa 250 will mark Moffitt’s seventh start at the “World Center of Racing.” Moffitt delivered a track and career best of second in his previous six efforts after starting 15th for Our Motorsports during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. In addition to his Xfinity Series starts at Daytona, Moffitt also has one NASCAR Cup Series start during the 2015 season, driving for Front Row Motorsports. The Grimes, Iowa native also has five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Superspeedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a superspeedway, Moffitt has made 22 starts throughout his career earning two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.8. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 107 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 30 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.5. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 104 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International | Shriner Children’s 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team chased their seventh top-10 finish of the season. With decent speed in practice, the team qualified 20th but utilized the race and strategy to propel them forward, but on their march to the front, Moffitt endured an axle issue, which sent them to the garage. Moffitt and the team settled for a disappointing 29th-place finish. In 23 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, seven top-10s, 14 top-15s, 16 top-20s and an average finish of 16.6. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 122nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night and his eighth on the oval at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. In his previous 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 28 top-10 finishes. 