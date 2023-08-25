Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Daytona International Speedway

Track; Daytona International Speedway– Superspeedway (2.5-Miles)

Race: WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola; 100 Laps –30/30/40; 250 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; August 25, 2023 7:30 PM ET

TV: USA Network, and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Jeb Burton – No. 22 State Water Heater/ Puryear Tank Lines

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Daytona International Speedway

News and Notes:

- Practice; In similar fashion to the races held at Talladega Superspeedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway during the 2023 season, the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will receive no practice time for Friday night’s WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway (DIS).









– Starting Position; After a full day of technical inspection on Thursday, with no practice scheduled teams will move directly into qualifying at 3:00 PM ET Friday afternoon to determine the starting order for Friday night’s WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola. In 2023, superspeedway qualifying for the NXS would consist of a two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. With 38 cars entered, no one will miss the race. Driving the No. 22 this weekend in a tribute to his father (Ward Burton), and his 2002 Daytona 500 Win, Jeb would enter the race with no owner points and would be required to go out on track 1st for his qualifying lap. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on USA Network (USA) and the NBC Sports App at 3:00 PM ET.



– Daytona International Speedway Stats; Friday night’s NXS WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will mark Burton’s ninth NXS start at DIS. In eight previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 13.9 with an 98.6% lap completion rate finishing 916 laps of the possible 929. Collecting three Top-5 finishes, with 34 laps led, Burton’s best finish of 4th would come three times separate times in July of 2017, and both races of 2021.



Featured Partners







- State Water Heaters; State Water Heaters is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. For more than 60 years, State Water Heaters has built dependable, long-lasting water heaters for commercial and residential applications. State remains fixed on manufacturing durable products that last longer. For more information, visit StateWaterHeaters.com or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Solid.State.







- Puryear Tank Lines; Puryear Tank Lines is a family-owned and operated business that dates back 3 generations. Specializing in bulk tank delivery of LPG, butane, liquid asphalt and bulk cement. At Puryear they make it their mission to treat both our clients and employees with respect and provide customers with the service they deserve. Puryear Tank Lines promises to provide high-quality transportation services in a safe and efficient way. Visit Puyear Tank Lines online and learn how to become a driver today. Drive4Puryear.com





Jordan Andesron– No. 27 Capital City Towing

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Daytona International Speedway

News and Notes:

– Daytona International Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will mark Anderson’s second NXS start at DIS. In his debut in August of 2021, Anderson would start in the 18th position and loose the lead draft early looking to avoid the early accidents. However, caution would never be displayed and Anderson would come away with a 22nd place finish. Anderson is no stranger of Daytona capturing two second place finishes in back-to-back years (2020, 2021) in the season opening NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS). In five starts in the truck series Anderson holds an average of 13.6.



Featured Partner









- Capital City Towing; Family owned and operated, Capital City Towing has been providing service to Columbia, South Carolina and the surrounding areas for years. With the owner’s professional business experience and knowledge that excels in the towing and equipment hauling industry allows Capital City to offer the best solutions to any problem. Offering heavy-duty towing, recovery, equipment hauling and much more at reasonable prices. The team at Capital City is dedicated to a quick response time, because they know how stressful situations can be when accidents or breakdowns happen. Capital City offers towing, equipment hauling and garage is fully equipped with a fleet of light, medium and heavy-duty trucks. Our employees are experienced professionals and certified to meet all your towing, recovery, hauling or service maintenance needs. Additional information on Capital City Towing can be found at CaptialCityTowingSC.com or reached 24/7 at 803-786-9994.

Parker Retzlaff– No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Daytona International Speedway

News and Notes:

– Daytona International Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will mark Retzlaff’s second start at DIS. In his debut in February Retzlaff would qualify in the 16th position and would avoid multiple incidents over the course of the race to come home with a 4th place finish and his first NXS Top-Five.



Featured Partner









- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook

JAR PR