Big Machine Racing and Parker Kligerman together in 2024…

Big Machine Racing and Driver Parker Kligerman will be together again for the 2024 Xfinity Season in the #48 Spiked Coolers Chevy.

“Parker Kligerman has done a fantastic job for us this year,” says Big Machine Racing Team Owner Scott Borchetta. “His experience behind the wheel, and his amazing profile as an ambassador for our sport and our Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers brand, provides all the fuel we need for next year. Let’s Go! 2024 is gonna be BIG!”

"Thank you to Scott and Sandi Borchetta for this amazing opportunity and their continued belief in me and what we're building at Big Machine Racing,” says Parker. “Getting to know them, the entire Big Machine Racing team, and everyone at Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Although we haven't yet achieved our ultimate goal of winning races together, we've shared some unforgettable moments and continue to grow stronger each week. It's an incredible feeling knowing we still have a chance to fight for a championship this year, and we'll be doing just that in 2024!"

BMR PR